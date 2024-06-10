Dry Arch Children's Centres hosts screening of film 'The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Introducing the world renowned powerful film: “ The Biology of Stress– The Science of Hope”. Based on Childhood Adversity (ACE’s) and how stress affects our bodies and immune systems, we follow the lives of 14,000 individuals and learn how our amazing brains can protect and heal us with support and even just a little intervention. Join us as we go on a journey and delve deep into the heart of the human experience, celebrating the power of resilience and the beauty of emotional wellbeing.

A growing body of research, triggered by the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE’s) study, documents how Childhood adversity leads to a great many diseases and social problems later in life. Research also confirms that the best antidote to overcoming adversity is to build resilience. Resilience is defined as achieving a successful outcome in the face of adversity. Those factors that build resilience include fostering healthy relationships and strong social connections, as well as developing individual coping strategies. These resiliency factors serve as buffers against any trials life wants to throw at us!

Our Goal is to help foster the development of assets that prevent adversity and build resilience at the individual, Family and Community level. We believe this is best done when we help create the conditions that foster mutual support and community connections.

How will we do it? To support and extend universal services to all Children and Families through schools and Community groups; to spread the work of Family Support HUB services offering tools to build Resiliency as well as Parenting Supports; Community wide education campaigns and workshops, and Expert Training, offering skills based stabilisation programmes; Support individuals to understand the core story of brain development from conception and beyond; Introducing the importance of Infant Mental Health; Promote the work of our Amazing HUB partners; Explore Our Amazing Teenage Brains, and how to nurture them; Tackle the issue of loneliness and Isolation among Children and Young People.

Why are we doing it? So we can all live in Compassionate Connected Community where we can all BELONG and feel safe.