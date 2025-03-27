Easter Derry Journal arrangements for births, deaths, marriages and adverts

Please take note that anyone wishing to place a memoriam / family announcement, or to place an advertisement in the edition of the Derry Journal to be published on Good Friday (April 18) can do so by the usual deadline times.

The deadline for placing a memoriam / family announcement in the Derry Journal edition to be published on Easter Tuesday (April 22), will be earlier than usual, with the deadline set at 2pm on Thursday, April 17th. The advertisements deadline will be 10am on Wednesday, April 16.