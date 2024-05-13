Ebrington Hotel check in with Foyle Hospice!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ebrington Hotel is proud to announce its partnership with Foyle Hospice, which provides specialist palliative care, end-of-life care, bereavement support, and holistic care FREE of charge to everyone. This marks a significant step forward in the hotel’s commitment to making a positive impact in the local community. The partnership will involve a range of various fundraising initiatives throughout the year, where guests and staff alike will have the opportunity to participate in activities designed to raise funds and awareness of Foyle Hospice.

Fancy an overnight stay in a local hotel while supporting your local hospice at the same time?

The Ebrington Hotel & Spa, Derry, has made this a reality by undertaking a unique fundraiser in support of their local hospice!

Fundraising efforts will kick off at the Hotel with Pay it Forward to Foyle Hospice – where guests will be encouraged to make a charitable contribution of £1 on check out which will go directly to Foyle Hospice. Gary Mc Donald, General Manager of the Ebrington Hotel, said: "As a relative newcomer to Derry's tourism and hospitality sector, we recognise the importance of giving back to the local community where we work. We have chosen to partner with the Foyle Hospice and contribute to their vital work in providing specialist palliative support in the North West. I believe that together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those living amongst us who are navigating the most difficult of times."

Ebrington Hotel Staff

Director of Income Generation and Communications at Foyle Hospice, Sheila Duffy, said: “We are delighted to be in partnership with Ebrington Hotel and are grateful for their amazing support. Every pound has an impact, and fundraisers like this help us to continue to provide our palliative care services, which are vital to our community. Thank you to the Ebrington Hotel staff members for thinking of us and helping to raise awareness of Foyle Hospice throughout the community.”