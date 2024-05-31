Expert shares tips for Derry pet owners to keep their dogs calm during thunderstorms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the MET Office warning about the imminent arrival of thunderstorms, it's crucial to prepare our beloved pets for the anxiety-inducing weather. Given that over half of UK households now have pets, ensuring their safety and reducing their stress levels during storms is more important than ever.

Thunderstorms can be a frightening experience for dogs, with loud bangs, flashing lights, and changes in atmospheric pressure all contributing to their anxiety. Dogs are sensitive to these environmental shifts, often becoming distressed even before the storm begins.

Key signs of anxiety in dogs include: panting, hiding , pacing, wide eyes, ears back, yawning or shaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help manage your dog's anxiety during thunderstorms, Bella & Duke’s Expert Dog

Expert advice shared to help keep pets calm during upcoming thunderstorms

Behaviourist Nikki Mather shares five tried and tested tips:

1. Use Calming Sprays and Chews - Products like Calm & Balmy can help reduce general anxiety. Providing your dog with a long lasting chew offers a perfect distraction that can keep them occupied from the loud bangs and flashes.

2. Prepare in Advance – A great way to build up your furry friend’s tolerance to storms is by desensitising your pet to storm sounds throughout the year, try playing recordings at a low volume and slowly increasing it at a pace they’re comfortable with. This can help your dog become more accustomed to the noise and limit any anxiety in the long run. Also be

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

proactive on storm days, taking your dog out for their walk nice and early to set them up successfully with more chance of them sleeping through the storm.

3. Manage the environment – Thunderstorms are a sensory overload for our canine companions, from the sights, smells and sounds, it’s a lot to take in. Closing curtains and playing some background noise can dampen the sound of thunder and block out the flashes of lightning, helping to create a calmer environment for your pet.

4. Provide a Safe Haven - Ensure your dog has a cosy, secure space to retreat to during a storm. This safe haven can help them feel more protected and less stressed. You can even try putting on some calming music like classic or reggae which has been proven to slow your pet’s heart rate down and slowly reduce their stress levels.

5. Be a Calm Presence - Stay calm and reassuring around your pet. Dogs pick up on their owner's emotions and act as a mirror image. So if you remain calm, it can help your dog feel safer and more secure. Remember, it is ok to comfort your pet during the storm if they look to you for reassurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikki Mather, Expert Dog Behaviourist at Bella & Duke, said: “Thunderstorms can be overwhelming for our pets, causing significant stress. It’s essential to be by their side, providing comfort and a sense of safety. Stay relaxed and composed. If you’re calm, your dog is more likely to stay calm, too. Understand your dog’s unique reactions and be there to support them.”

By following these tips, you can help ensure your furry friend remains as stress-free as possible during the stormy weather.

To find out more information please visit: www.bellaandduke.com