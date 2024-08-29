Final few world class events on offer this August Craft Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With not long left to go, make sure to catch some of the last remaining events taking place across Northern Ireland this August Craft Month before you miss out.

Celebrating the vibrant local craft scene, a wealth of exhibitions, demonstrations and workshops have been taking place across Northern Ireland giving people the chance to support local makers by buying products and learning more about their work.

With a total of over 400 events on offer across the across the country this August, here is just a taste of some of the events still to take place.

County Down A Toast to Our Retrospective Location: Down County Museum, English Street, Downpatrick. BT30 6AH Date: Sat 10 Aug at 10:00 am - Sat 28 Sep at 4:30 pm Price: FREE

A maker with Katherine McDonald (Craft NI) and Eimear Harding (DCCI)

‘A Toast to Our Retrospective’ opens at the Down Museum on the 10th August 2024 and runs until the 28th September 2024. The exhibition aims to showcase a diverse collection of past and present art work created by the Top Floor Studio Group, highlighting pieces of textile art from our repertoire, with a particular focus on works that have emerged from the groups engagement and participation with various community groups. Through this exhibition we aim to celebrate the power of textile art as a medium for story-telling, community engagement and artistic expression. Visitors can expect to see a range of techniques, such as embroidery, quilting, weaving, knitting and crochet and other techniques used to convey intricate narratives and to evoke emotions. The exhibition will include pieces made by the Studio group in partnership with various community organisations. These projects have encouraged the engagement of individuals from different backgrounds fostering a sense of inclusivity and shared creativity. These pieces demonstrate the transformative power of art in building connections and promoting social change alongside stories that speak of the human experience.

Metal Clay Magic – a workshop for beginners Location: 20 Skeagh Road, Kinallen, Dromara, BT25 2QE Date: Thu 1 Aug at 10:00 am - Sat 31 Aug at 3:00 pm Price: FREE

Come along to Metal Clay Magic – a workshop for beginners and explore the versatility of metal clay with Pat Wilson from Metal ClayNI, an experienced, certified instructor with several years teaching experience.

During the workshop you will explore techniques in creating jewellery pieces using Metal Clay. During this workshop, you will learn the 3 stages of the process, resulting in beautiful item of pure silver jewellery to take home. You will have the opportunity to create one medium item or 2-3 small pieces.

The Creative Peninsula Exhibition Location: North Down Museum, Castle Park, Bangor, BT20 4BT Date: Tue 30 Jul at 10am– Sun 22nd Sep at 4pm Price: FREE

This exhibition features unique pieces of Creative Peninsula art and craftwork specially selected for display in North Down Museum.

Creative Peninsula is Northern Ireland’s premier celebration of Art and Craft. This thriving annual event features workshops, demonstrations, exhibitions and much more, all taking place throughout the beautiful and picturesque Ards and North Down Borough. It is a celebration of the exclusivity and quality of the artwork produced by local artists and craftspeople and a fantastic opportunity to purchase a beautiful piece of art.

County Antrim Stitching a Story: Past and Future Location: The Braid 129 Bridge Street Ballymena BT43 5EJ Date: Mon 1 Jul at 10:00 am - Sat 28 Sep at 5:00 pm Price: FREE

Textile artist Wilma Kirkpatrick’s award-winning work has been exhibited across UK, Europe and America. The retired University of Ulster teacher of embroidery of over 40 years, presents a selection of quilts and samplers. The quilts each tell a story using a range of embroidery techniques, using domestic and industrial machines, with hand stitching to construct them. Each quilt takes up to a year to create. The stories portrayed through the work range from emigration to events in the artist’s life. The exhibition will be open at Mid-Antrim Museum at the Braid from Mon – Sat 22nd June – Sat 28th Sept 2024. Admission is free.

Embellished Linen Purse Workshop Location: Lagan Valley Island 1 The Island, Lambeg North BT27 4RL Date: Saturday 31st of August 10:30am – pm Price: £60

Fashion Designer Annie Leona makes beautifully intricate purses using vintage Irish linen, sumptuous satins, and decorated with threads and beading. To make your own purse, Annie will guide you, from sketching a design to layering your fabrics and applying embellishments. With linen, satin, threads and beads from Annie’s own studio, your hand embroidered design will be unique to you and can be personalised, perhaps to suit a special occasion. This workshop coincides with Annie Leona’s exhibition ‘LORE’ which runs from the 3rd – 31st August.

Anushiya Sundaralingam ‘Transit’ at R-space Gallery

Location: R-space Gallery, 32 Castle St, Lisburn, BT27 4XE

Date: Sat 24 Aug at 11:00 am - Fri 20 Sep at 5:00 pm

Price: FREE

Transit’ showcases Anushiya Sundaralingam’s multi-disciplinary work through the lens of her personal journey navigating the perilous waters of the Sri Lankan civil war. In this exhibition, the artist weaves together threads of memory, displacement, and the universal human experience of migration. Three-dimensional objects, prints, drawings, and installation make up scenes that depict the uncertainty and peril of journeys, navigating darkness and uncertainty. The works mirror question refuge and belonging, drawing parallels to the current global landscape. Reflecting on displacement, diaspora, and the quest for belonging. The artist’s story, intertwined with the diverse tapestry of cultures, echoes the shared narrative of humanity’s search for home amidst the tumultuous seas of life. ‘Transit’ invites viewers to reflect on the themes of migration, journey, and the enduring human spirit, fostering a deeper understanding and empathy for the experiences of displaced people around the world.

County Armagh Ciara Campbell ‘Echoes’ Exhibition Location: 4 William Street, Portadown, BT62 3NX Date: Sat 3rd – Sat 31st August Price: FREE

Come along to Millennium Court to see Ciara Campell’s new exhibition, ‘Echoes’, on display from Friday 2nd – 31st August.

In this exhibition, Ciara invites you to embark on a journey through the landscapes of Northern Ireland, were every piece tells a story of resilience, beauty, and the enduring power of the natural world. Through her work, she hopes to inspire a deeper appreciation for the fleeting moments of beauty that surround us, and the timeless rhythms of the earth

County Fermanagh Buttermarket self-guided tour Location: The Buttermarket, Down Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7DU Date: Throughout August until Sat 31 Aug Price: Free

Located in the heart of Enniskillen, The Buttermarket consists of early 19th century buildings which have been beautifully restored, and now house diverse crafts such as pottery, handmade jewellery, textiles and more.

Visitors will enjoy a pleasant and relaxing day out walking around the 16 studios, galleries and shops and stopping for refreshments at the Coffee Shop of the Buttermarket Courtyard. Here they can purchase some beautiful craft products made in Fermanagh such as pottery by Ann McNulty or jewellery by Angela Kelly.

The Buttermarket became a unique addition to Enniskillen town almost 30 years ago, when an early 19th century dairy market was restored, and new life was injected into the cobbles in the form of a quaint, picturesque Craft Centre.

Pottery Tours at Belleek Visitor Centre Location: Belleek Group Ltd, 3 Main Street Belleek, Enniskillen BT93 3FY Date: Monday to Friday throughout August until Sat 31 Aug Price: £6-£8

This 30-minute guided tour allows visitors full access behind the scenes of the manufacturing and creative process that goes into every piece of Belleek fine china, produced on site since 1857. Your tour begins with the ‘ringing of the bell’; you will then visit the museum of artefacts, a collection of Belleek pieces from the very beginning in 1857.

Your dedicated guide will then walk you through the factory, where you will see first-hand the 16 steps that goes into every piece of Belleek. Our craftspeople will demonstrate moulding, flowering, painting and basket weaving.

County Derry / Londonderry Causeway Craft Trail Location: 185 Coleraine Road, Portstewart, BT55 7HU Date: Sat 3 Aug at 10:00 am - Sat 31 Aug at 4:00 pm Price: FREE

Celebrating the Causeway Craft Trail and as part of August Craft Month NI, come see the best of contemporary and traditional craft, all created by makers featured along the trail. From the exquisite glass work of Andrea Spencer and E-J McCartney, to the traditional boat making of Valkyrie Crafts, to beautiful ceramic work by Patricia Millar, Fiona Shannon, McCall Gilfillan, Adam Frew and Malcom Murchinson among others.

Nature’s Alchemy: Craft your own Natural Colours from Plants & Pigment Location: Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, 24 Main Street, Limavady, BT49 0FJ Date: Fri 30 Aug at 10:00am - 2:00 pm Price: £30 full, £25 concession

Discover a deeper connection with the historic art of natural pigment and paint and dye creation. You will learn how to forage for colours, how to extract colour from and how to turn pigment into paint. This will be an immersion into the fascinating world of colour creation, and you will leave the session with your own swatch book filled with colour recipes!

· Indigo Dyeing with Shibori

Location: 185 Coleraine Road, Portstewart, BT55 7HU

Date: Sat 31 Aug at 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Price: £30 full, £27 concession

Try out the ancient Japanese art of Shibori dyeing, a manual resistance dyeing technique with the most treasured of all natural dyes, Indigo. A wonderful session for all textile lovers. Textile artist Janey Moffatt presents her exhibition ‘All Us Women’ from 7 September to 26 October 2024. Before her exhibition opens, we are welcoming Janey for a short residency at Flowerfield when she will deliver a series of textile workshops.

County Tyrone ‘Camphill Community Clanabogan: ‘Just Us’ Exhibition Location: Strule Arts Centre, Townhall Square, Omagh Date: Thu 1 Aug at 9:30am - Sat 31 Aug at 5:30pm Price: Free

Camphill Community Clanabogan, is holding an exhibition in the Strule Arts centre in Omagh for the month of August. Camphill Community Clanabogan is a shared living community for adults with learning disabilities and care and support needs, where people live and work together, each person contributing meaningfully to the community in which they live. There is a strong creative impulse within Camphill and to this end there are 4 creative workshops, the Weavery, Wood Workshop, Art workshop and Pottery. This exhibition features work from a diverse range of artists and creators within the Community, using a variety of media and traditional craft.

Each piece of work will ably represents its creator, the personality of each person imprinted on their piece. Within this variety of work there is a common binding theme, that is of belonging, of being part of, of being ‘Just Us’. For within every one of us there is a creative being, an artistic force. Art connects us all, regardless of perceived abilities; art and creativity binds us, challenges us, broadens and develops us. But most of all it connects us.

The exhibition is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday.

Shauna McCann Ceramics – Pumpkin Workshop

Location: Ukiyo Holistic Centre, 30b Gortin Rd, Omagh, BT79 7HX

Date: Sat 31 Aug at 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Price: £30 Make your very own decorative pumpkin under the expert guidance of Shauna McCann Ceramics! Book your place in person by visiting Omagh Craft Collective Gift Shop, 37 Market St, Omagh, BT781EE.

Craft NI and Design & Crafts Council Ireland have come together to deliver this important initiative.

For the first time ever, you can use the August Craft Month interactive map on the augustcraftmonth.org website to find the closest events happening in your local community.

For the full island-wide programme, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org. Share your own craft adventures by tagging @augustcraftmonth24 and use the hashtags #augustcraftmonth2024 #makeseebuy

For more information, and to get a feel for the craft events near you and across Ireland, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org