Derry’s Foyle Pride Festival will get under way today, Wednesday, with the return of Football V Homphobia at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The matches kick off at 6pm and the organisers said that supporters are more than welcome to attend this evening.

The popular tournament is the first event of this year's Foyle Pride Festival and today’s tournament marks the 10th year since the football v homophobia initiative began locally.

Foyle Pride committee member and tournament organiser Méabh O'Neill said: "We have seen a lot of progress for LGBTQIA+ rights since we held our first Football v Homophobia event in Derry. We've achieved marriage equality, and LGBTQIA+ visibility in women's sport has definitely increased.

The Derry City Ladies team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium in 2024. Photo: George Sweeney

"However we have also seen some regressive steps with the exclusion of trans people from many sports, and the continued lack of LGBTQIA+ representation in men's football.

"Only last weekend did the The Premier League announce they will no longer take part in the Rainbow Laces campaign after ending its partnership with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall.

"The success of this tournament has grown from year to year, and it sends a strong message locally that Homophobia, biphobia and transphobia have no place in football or in any sport."

Foyle Pride has released its 10-day programme with the theme of ‘Existence is Resistance,’ which organisers described as a ‘message of defiance, pride, and unwavering support for the trans community’.

The teams who took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium last year. Photo: George Sweeney

This year's Foyle Pride organisers said it was focusing on solidarity with the trans community. A trans flag will be hoisted above Free Derry Corner ahead of the festival’s official launch.

At the launch event on Thursday, August 14, awards will be presented to members of the community, who organisers said will be recognised for their efforts and achievements, including a new award dedicated to the late Nell McCafferty: the Nell McCafferty Award for Uplifting LGBTQIA+ Voices.

The Foyle Pride Festival will culminate in the annual parade next Saturday, August 23, leaving the North-West Transport Hub at 2 pm.

It will conclude in Guildhall Square, where the celebrations will continue with live music, a family fun area, and stalls. The main stage will be hosted by drag artist Demi DéTourné and will feature performances from Renegade Zoo, Cheryl-Ann, and Tramp.

You can check out the full programme at foylepride.com