Foyle Hospice Ferry Run returns

Foyle Hospice has launched this year’s Cycle the Foyle Ferry Event, which will take place on Saturday 29th June 2024. The event is open to cyclists of all abilities and covers 50 miles (80k) leaving Ebrington Square at 8.30am (sign on starting at 7.45am).

The route will continue onto Magilligan where cyclists will cross on the ferry to Greencastle, sail into Donegal, then cycle to finish at Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road.

All participants will be greeted upon their return to Foyle Hospice with a much-needed cuppa and some delicious home-baked refreshments.

The iconic event is now in its second year and is organised by Foyle Cycling Club members, Evelyn Donnelly and Mark Moroney. Its main aim is to raise much-needed funds for Foyle Hospice whilst encouraging those across the region to ride their bikes in our beautiful countryside.

Evelyn and Mark said: “We are delighted to be supporting Foyle Hospice and are looking forward to seeing everyone get on bikes and join us for a good cause on 29th June.

“Foyle Hospice is a very special cause to us and many others throughout the community. Therefore, it is extremely important that Foyle CC hosts events like this and continues to fundraise.

“Please come along if you can for a bit of cycling and loads of fun, all while giving back to your local hospice!”

Ailbhe Temple, community fundraising officer, Foyle Hospice said: “We are delighted once again to have the support of Foyle Cycling Club and are looking forward to seeing as many people on their bikes as we can, showing their support for Foyle Hospice.

“We are indebted to our community for their continued support and generosity.”

Registration is £20 using Eventmaster.ie which will include the ferry and refreshments. To sign up, please visit: www.eventmaster.ie/event/jzAoHE0TBz