Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Foyle Hospice is appealing across the community for new volunteers to dedicate some of their time in their shops, to help support the growing need for delivery of high-quality palliative care services.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April the Hospice launched two new shops, one at the Pennyburn Industrial Estate and another at the Market Street in Limavady.

The Hopsice said both have proved extremely popular with customers, resulting in a greater demand for new shop volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total the Foyle Hospice has five shops with the other three being located at Waterloo Place in Derry, Castle Street in Strabane and Main Street in Castlederg.

The Foyle Hospice is looking for volunteers across our five shops.

Opportunities are available across all Foyle Hospice Shops in areas such as shop floor assistants, sorting and pricing donations, setting visual displays, replenishing stock and managing gift aid.

Since 1985, Foyle Hospice has been magnificently supported by its volunteers, who work in the shops, the hospice gardens, helping out at raffle stands and much more, all while giving back to a worthy cause.

Foyle Hospice said it depends on the support of the local community, and urged anyone who wishes to make a difference, to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shops Area Manager, Jacqueline McMonagle said: “We have been really busy following the opening of our two new shops. As a result, we are in urgent need of additional shop volunteers to help out as soon as possible. Our shops are a very important source of fundraising which contribute to the running costs of Foyle Hospice. Every purchase allows our patients and families to receive free palliative care. This is why we are immensely grateful to all of our customers who contribute through purchases or donations.

The Foyle Hospice is looking for volunteers across our five shops.

“If you are interested or know of anyone who would be a great fit, please do not hesitate to contact us.”

Cancer survivor, Kathleen McCorkell has been working as a volunteer for nearly 14 years and she has ‘loved every minute.’

Kathleen said: “I would love people to come forward as shops volunteers because we are in desperate need of them. Both behind the scenes and customer facing, there is a lot of work involved and it would be great if people could sign up to help out. Even if they could help us for one hour a day, that extra time will make a massive difference. There are lots of ways in which you can become a volunteer, so please come along and join us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foyle Hospice provides ongoing palliative care services for patients with life-limiting illnesses, whilst also supporting their families and loved ones across the Western Health and Social Care Trust area.

It said its commitment is to ‘improve the quality of life of patients while extending care and support to their families and loved ones’.

The hospice provides bed spaces in its Inpatient Care Unit, as well as Day Therapy facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and Bereavement Counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts).

If you want to sign up as a Shops Volunteer, please contact 028 71351010 or email: [email protected] You can also pick up a volunteer form at any of the five Foyle Hospice shops.