Free maths program for refugees launches in Derry and Strabane with UK Shared Prosperity Fund support

People 1st is thrilled to facilitate the launch of the Integration Through Maths programme, a free initiative, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and designed for refugees and asylum seekers living in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

This innovative programme, part of the Department for the Economy’s Multiply initiative, equips participants with essential maths and English skills to navigate daily life, manage budgets, explore education, and enhance job prospects—all within a friendly, supportive environment.

No prior maths experience is needed, making it accessible to all. Refugees and asylum seekers in the area are encouraged to join this welcoming space to develop skills and foster meaningful community connections.

About the Multiply Programme

The Multiply Programme is a UK government initiative aimed at improving numeracy skills across Northern Ireland. Funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Multiply offers free courses tailored to adults who do not currently hold a Grade C or Level 2 GCSE in Mathematics.

By delivering over 115 projects in partnership with colleges, councils, and community organisations including People 1st, Multiply helps individuals boost their confidence, manage finances, enhance employability, and take meaningful steps toward education and career success.

About People 1st

People 1st is a leading provider of education and training across Northern Ireland, dedicated to empowering individuals and strengthening communities.

With tailored programmes spanning employment support, skills development, and community integration, People 1st works closely with local councils, community organisations, and government initiatives. This commitment ensures that everyone, regardless of background, has access to life-changing opportunities.

Integration Through Maths has received funding from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. This is part of a £5.9m Multiply fund being managed by the Department for the Economy in the north of Ireland’.

Through programmes like Integration Through Maths, People 1st continues to bridge gaps, build confidence, and support independence. The Northwest team is proud to offer initiatives that address the unique needs of refugees and asylum seekers and other vulnerable groups, fostering inclusion and growth at every stage.

For more details or to register: Email Glenn at: [email protected]

Fill out this quick form: https://bit.ly/4g5xOWX https://people-1st.co.uk/new-exciting-programme-integration-through-maths/

Visit www.people-1st.co.uk to find out more about our work!

Together, let’s create brighter futures in the Northwest!