Greater Shantallow Area Partnership gala dinner marks 30 successful years of community building in Derry’s northern suburbs

The Mayor Ruairí McHugh has praised Greater Shantallow Area Partnership’s dedication over this past 30 years in helping build a stronger, fairer and more vibrant Shantallow, and, a better Derry for all.

He was speaking during GSAP’s 30th anniversary dinner at the Bishop’s Gate Hotel which was supported by staff, trustees, community leaders, volunteers, supporters, and funders.

Over 50 attended the auspicious event and speakers on the night included some of the founding members of GSAP, Charlie McDaid, and Joe Martin, with contributions from Ciara Ferguson, MLA and former Manager of GSAP, and the Mayor.

A special presentation was made by GSAP’s Chairperson Charlie McDaid to the family of the late Tony Hassan who was praised for his unwavering dedication and support to GSAP over his many years of service as a Trustee of the partnership.

GSAP 30th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS. . . . .Greater Shantallow Area Partnership management and staff enjoying the group's 30th anniversary celebrations at the Bishop's Gate Hotel, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

A very special mention was also given to the late Peter ‘Duck’ McDonald who served as the Chairperson of GSAP for over 10 years, during which time he spearheaded the development of the group.

The GSAP is a core community support organisation which brings together and supports local residents, community and voluntary sector groups and statutory/private organisations that have an interest in or involvement with improving the social, community, economic and physical environment within the Greater Shantallow area.

Addressing the attendance at the dinner in Derry city centre, Mayor McHugh praised the ethos of local people and the part they play in the continued development of their community.

"Thirty years ago, GSAP was founded with a simple but powerful vision: that local people should have a voice in shaping the future of their own community.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh pictured with Nicola Mullan and Marie Gillespie at the Greater Shantallow Area Partnership's 30th anniversary celebrations in Bishop's Gate Hotel, Derry.

"At a time of great challenge and transition, the Partnership brought together residents, community groups, schools, local businesses, and statutory agencies - united by a shared belief that positive change begins from the ground up.

"What began as a grassroots initiative has become a model of community development - a testament to what can be achieved when people work together with passion, creativity, and determination.”

Speaking after the event, GSAP Manager, Rory McParland said the group looked forward to another successful 30 years serving the local community in the wider Shantallow area as it continues to grow.

"As we mark this 30-year milestone tonight, we also look forward to the continued growth and success of GSAP and the local community and voluntary sector.

The Mayor Ruairí McHugh pictured at the GSAP 30th anniversary celebrations with committee members, Charlie McDaid, Caolan Campbell, Cllr Sandra Duffy, Marie Gillespie and Joe Martin.

"However, we still need to be mindful of the challenges we face today - whether in housing, health, employment, or climate resilience.

"GSAP’s legacy reminds us that lasting change doesn’t come from the top down - it comes from the ground up, from communities who care and who act.”

He added that the group would continue to be at the vanguard for many years to come.

"The next chapter of our story is already being written - by its young people, by its families, by organisations like ourselves who continue to lead the way in community empowerment. Here’s to the next 30 years!”” said Mr. McParland.