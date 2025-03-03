HMS Wellington campaign to trace all surviving Battle of the Atlantic veterans

The Wellington Trust, owner and custodian of HMS Wellington, the sole surviving dedicated Battle of the Atlantic convoy escort in Europe, recently launched Robin’s Campaign to trace all surviving Battle of the Atlantic Veterans

Robin’s Campaign, named after Robin Boodle (100), is part of the ships commemorations to mark this 80th anniversary of VE day on 8th May, and the end of the Battle of the Atlantic. Robin served onboard HMS Suffolk from 1940 to 1945.

During Robin’s time in the ships Company, Suffolk formed part of three Battle of the Atlantic convoys: two Arctic Convoys and Convoy number WS30/KMF15 from the Clyde to Freetown, Sierra Leone. HMS Wellington was also part of convoy WS 30.

The Battle of the Atlantic was the longest fought battle of WWII, starting on 3 September 1939, ending on Victory Europe (VE) day 8 May 1945.

The charity is appealing to all surviving Battle of the Atlantic veterans from both the Royal Navy and the merchant navy, or their families, to come forward so these veterans can be commemorated this special 80th anniversary year, and so their stories can be told.

The Royal and merchant navies were very active out of Derry as the port was critical to Battle of the Atlantic operations. While the charity accepts there cannot be many surviving Battle of the Atlantic veterans, they are appealing to the people of Derry that may help trace these veterans.

Chairman of the Wellington Trust, Dominic Tweddle is urging those to come forward who may know or be a surviving battle of the Atlantic veteran:

“HMS Wellington, and many other ships of the Royal and merchant navies operated out of Derry, Belfast and Northern Ireland throughout World War II. In addition, many men were recruited into the maritime wartime effort from all over Ireland. They all played a vital role."

Robin's Campaign sets out to trace surviving Battle of the Atlantic and is named after Robin Boodle.

We hope this appeal can help find these veterans so their contribution to the Battle of the Atlantic can be recognised and other learn of their contribution to the war effort.

If you are, or know a surviving Battle of the Atlantic veteran, Royal or Merchant Navy, please contact the Wellington Trust via email [email protected]

The Wellington Trust also welcome and encourage families of former members of the HMS Wellington ships company to get in touch as part of our wider research. Many of the ships company were recruited throughout Ireland.