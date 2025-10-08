Housing Executive invested £153.98m in Derry and Strabane in 2024/25

The Housing Executive invested £153.98m in Derry City and Strabane Council during 2024/25, Derry City and Strabane District Councillors were told this week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grainia Long, Housing Executive Chief Executive, outlined the organisation’s progress across their Strategic Housing Authority and public landlord roles, over the last 12 months, to local councillors at the annual Housing Investment Plan update on Tuesday.

A total of £15.07m was invested in Housing Executive properties through planned maintenance and stock improvements in the Derry City and Strabane District during 2024/25. A further proposed spend of £15.88m is planned for Housing Executive homes across the District in 2025/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, £14.90m was invested specifically on energy efficiency improvement measures across our homes with plans to sustain this investment during 2025/26.

Grainia Long, Housing Executive Chief Executive

At the meeting, Grainia Long said: “The rent levels set over the last three years have given us some additional capacity to invest in our own homes. Last year, we were able to make significant investments in improving our homes and, assuming rent levels remain stable, we plan to invest £750 million into our housing stock across Northern Ireland over the next three years.

“We are pleased to be able to deliver for our tenants; however, we do have concerns about the impact of the housing budget for 2025/26, specifically on the ambitions for increasing housing supply.

“Investment in new-build homes in the District saw 1,348 housing association units on-site at March 2025, and 348 housing completions during 2024/25. Any addition to housing stock is a benefit; however, the pressure on future capital spending will continue into 2025/26 and we will see another year where the number of new social homes being built falls short of what is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We must continue to collaborate with councils and the housing sector to find solutions.”

Work to support the most vulnerable in our communities continued throughout the year with £9.61m invested through the Supporting People programme to fund 80 services provided by partner organisations across the District.

This provided housing support to 1,944 people last year. Across the District, 1,218 people who presented as homeless were accepted for support last year.

Ms. Long continued: “We were able to support local communities with over £238k funding through our community grants, community safety and community cohesion programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise the importance of inclusion and good relations in helping people sustain their tenancies and build strong communities.

“We know this is more important than ever when we continue to face deep rooted challenges in the housing sector.

“In addition to investing in homes and communities in 2024/25, we are also pleased to have been able to support the economic future of Derry City and Strabane District Council area with a steady, positive impact on employment and local supply chains.

"This demonstrates the vital economic lever that housing provides, both Northern Ireland wide and throughout our local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This update on our Housing Investment Plan coincides with the start of our new three-year Corporate Strategy – Our Promise to Our Communities.

"The strategy commits us to contributing more to the health of our customers, building cohesive neighbourhoods, driving sustainable growth opportunities and brighter futures for generations across NI."