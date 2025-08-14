Hugh Scullion Workers Party Representative for Mid-Ulster calls on the Executive to take a joined up approach to deliver the public housing that is so urgently needed to tackle the housing crisis.
Mr Scullion added the Workers Party in our response to the programme for government were critical of the lack of ambition and financial detail on the section dealing with housing it was mostly aspirational and with the same vague language that is used when nothing on the scale needed is going to be delivered.
The Workers Party in our response called for a state construction company to be set up, this would not only build the homes that are needed. It would create sustainable well paid jobs that would boost the local economy and would also provide apprenticeships for our young people.
A house is not just bricks and mortar ,it is a home not a commodity to be used to accumulate profits. Having good quality public housing improves our life chances, to employment, education, health, and overall wellbeing. The right to a home is a human right, as is the right to afford the basic necessities such as food, heating, electricity, water, and the other essentials that allow our citizens to live in dignity.
Every one has the right to affordable housing and those who live in private rented accommodation should have the right not to be evicted, the government should cap rents and those developers who buy to rent should have to maintain their property to a high standard. It is now time for action the infrastructure needed to accommodate a large house building project must be put in place.
A state construction company is the most economical route to deliver the public housing needed and the local economy and the productivity boost will benefit all communities across Northern Ireland.