Hundreds expected to take part in Eucharistic Procession from Long Tower to city centre in Derry on St. Brigid’s Day

Bishop Dónal McKeown has urged people to join a Eucharistic Procession of the faithful from the Long Tower Church in Derry to the city centre this St. Brigid’s Day.

Hundreds of Catholics are expected to take part in the proposed walk from the historic Derry chapel to Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon.

The Franciscan Friars of the Renewal have invited people to take part in the parade down Bishop Street and Shipquay Street and back to the Long Tower via William Street and the Bogside.

Up to 1,200 people are expected to take part in the procession with music to be provided by the Inishowen singer Maria Doherty.

The parade is set to leave the Long Tower at 1.15pm and return from the Guildhall Square at 2.30pm.

Bishop McKeown urged people to come along.

He explained that as well as honouring the national patron, St. Brigid on her Feast day on February 1, Catholics will also this weekend be marking the Feast of the Presentation of the Child Jesus – also known as Candlemas – on February 2.

"This year on the Feast of St. Brigid, a group of lay people, led by the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, are having a Eucharistic Procession at the beginning of this Year of Hope, this Jubilee Year, to say, ‘Lord, we want your light to shine in the world’.

“We invite people around the diocese to join in at the Long Tower Church at 1pm on Saturday, February 1, for our Eucharistic Procession into the city centre.

"If you are living in Derry come and join us. If you are living somewhere else join in your own place. Wherever you are around the country or around the world, make this a day of prayer as we proclaim Jesus a light to the nations,” said the Bishop.

The Long Tower parish urged people attending to be considerate of residents of the Long Tower, Bogside, Brandywell and Bishop Street areas.

“We appeal to motorists to not double park or block residents from accessing their homes in Charlotte Street and surrounding residential areas and to avoid parking on the flyover.

"Please avail of the parking space kindly provided by Lumen Christi College with access via side gate on to Cooke Street and also at the Derry City football grounds,” the parish stated.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have also advised the public of the walk and asked motorists to take care if driving in the area on Saturday afternoon.

At. 1.15pm participants will make their way from St. Columba's Church, Long Tower, proceed onto Bishop Street, along Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square for 1.45pm, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

At 2.30pm, the return route will be Shipquay Place, Waterloo Place, William Street, Rossville Street and Lecky Road.

Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution if in the area. Police will be on duty to deal with any traffic-related issues that may arise, the PSNI advised in a statement ahead of the procession.