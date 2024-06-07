Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The iconic Foyle Hospice female walk/run event returns this Sunday continuing its annual 35 year tradition.

Foyle Hospice is inviting women of all ages to join together to raise money to help make a difference to the lives of local patients and families.

The event will take place on Sunday June 9 starting off at the Catalyst Building on the Bay Road at 11.30 am and finishing in Saint Columb’s Park.

A specially commissioned Female Walk t-shirt and goodie bag are provided for everyone that signs up for the Female Walk each year. The collectable shirts are a sought-after item with many ladies having t-shirts from the last decade. The annual Female Walk tradition will continue this year with a bright, fun t-shirt that won’t disappoint.

Participants at the annual Foyle Hospice Walk and Run in years past. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS –

The Foyle Hospice Female Walk launched in 1983 and has been running annually since 2000.

All proceeds from the Female Walk stay local and every registration makes a difference to someone in our community.

Sheila Duffy, Director of Income Generation and Communications said previously: “We want to see as many ladies as possible join us this year and are asking them all to fill out a sponsor sheet with the goal of raising funds that will go directly to care. Female Walk/Run participants could fund an hour of care in our Inpatient Unit by raising £22, a home care visit could be funded for £70, every pound raised will have a huge impact on our services.

"We have had the honour of caring for local patients and their families since 1991 and with the help of our community we can continue to provide specialist palliative care services, support and counselling to our patients and their families. The Female Walk is a very special flagship event.”

Tanya, Louise and Tina also known as the 'Spice Girls' took part the annual Foyle Hospice Walk and Run on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS –

Sign-up for the female walk online here: https://foylehospice.com/female-walk-run-2024/ .

If you would like to know more about Foyle Hospice, including its services and support or share a fundraising idea please call 028 71 359 888. We are always grateful for your support.

Foyle Hospice provides 9 bed spaces in its In-Patient Care Unit, as well as Day Hospice facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and bereavement counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts).