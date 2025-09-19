IN PICTURES: Bopping the day away at Waterside Together’s ‘Dance Picnic’ in Currynierin

Choreographers and dancers from Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company led the way in dancing to the beat at the event.

Both young and old joined in the fun; it didn’t matter if you were a seasoned performer or just there to join in the crack and learning some new moves in the process – everyone had a lovely relaxing afternoon.

Tansy Cowley, Project Coordinator for Waterside Together, described Sunday’s activities as fun for everyone and praised the staff from Echo Echo for creating such an informal and energetic vibe.

"Sunday was about coming along and taking part in a relaxed and playful opportunity to dance together, enjoy movement games, as well as connecting with others in a welcoming outdoor space.

"Currynierin is right on the edge of the Waterside and it’s set against a stunning backdrop of green trees so it makes it the perfect backdrop for our shared green spaces festival.

"The children really enjoyed taking part in the various dance movements and activities – and as the saying goes – no one is too young or too old to dance.”

There was also a selection of delicious sweet and savoury bakes served up on the day of the event courtesy of Oui Bakery, as well as participants bringing along their own culinary delights.

The event was organised by the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership’s ‘Waterside Together’ project, which is supported by PEACEPLUS (a programme managed by the Special EU programmes Body – SEUPB) and funded under the theme of Community Regeneration and Transformation, and it is also funded through Derry City and Strabane District Council’s PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan.

Mayor McHugh said: “It was brilliant to see so many young people expressing themselves through dance and movement under the watchful eye of the staff from Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company.

"The Waterside Together Festival has planned a packed programme for all of this week and I’d like to wish Tansy and everyone involved a successful event and encourage the public to get involved.”

1 . A number of the younger children being put through their dance moves by members of Echo Echo Dance Theatre during Sunday's Picnic. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) A number of the younger children being put through their dance moves by members of Echo Echo Dance Theatre during Sunday's Picnic. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

2 . One of the young dancers gets a round of applause after her routine on Sunday. One of the young dancers gets a round of applause after her routine on Sunday. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

3 . Tansy Cowley, Co-Ordinator, Waterside Together Festival, welcoming the Mayor, Ruairi McHugh to Tullyally on Sunday for the 'Dance Picnic' event. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Tansy Cowley, Co-Ordinator, Waterside Together Festival, welcoming the Mayor, Ruairi McHugh to Tullyally on Sunday for the 'Dance Picnic' event. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales