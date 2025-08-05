In Your Space Circus brings the joy of circus to rural communities in the Northwest

In your Space Circus, based in Derry, recently held ClaudyFest in Claudy Country Park, a street arts festival and the culmination of their wider arts project entitled REACH - Rural Engagement in Arts, Circus and Happiness. REACH was supported with funding through the National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP), an Arts Council NI scheme which aims to increase opportunities for people living in rural communities to participate in the arts.

The Arts Council is currently welcoming applications to the fourth round of the National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP), with grants from £500 - £10,000 available. Applications must be made online on the Arts Council’s website and are now open, closing at 12noon on Thursday 25 September 2025. To make an application visit www.artscouncil-ni.org

REACH involved In Your Space Circus working with rural communities in the Claudy and Park area over the last six months to deliver a series of social circus workshops and a community arts festival day, ClaudyFEST. REACH worked with four distinct groups including children aged 4-11, young people aged 12-20, older people aged 60+, and parent and toddlers, with participants coming from St Patricks and St Brigid's College, Country Kids, The Diamond Centre and Learmount Community Development Group.

Each group took part in performances and circus skill workshops, where participants had the opportunity to try a range of circus activities including juggling, diablo, tightwire, aerial, flower sticks and partner acrobatics. The project finished with ClaudyFEST, a celebratory family circus and street theatre festival held in Claudy Country Park where participants showcased their newly acquired circus skills alongside professional circus artists.

One of the artists from In Your Space Circus entertaining the crowds at ClaudFEST.

Zoë McSparron, In Your Space Circus, said, “As someone who grew up in the Claudy and Park area who was forever feeling frustrated having to get into the car and travel to attend festivals and events as a child, it filled me with an immense sense of pride and joy to work with the local community and bring the joy of circus to people's (rural) doorsteps, where all the family could get involved! Hearing so many local people throughout the ClaudyFEST event express how great it was 'to have something like this in Claudy' and seeing families change their plans to stay at ClaudyFEST throughout the day, highlighted to us the need for more events like this in the future. In Your Space Circus has always had a connection with the Claudy/Park community but the National Lottery Rural Arts Engagement Programme enabled us to deepen these connections and really get to know the local area and its community champions.”

REAP was established in 2022 by the Arts Council and the overarching theme of the programme is to tackle isolation and loneliness and promote social inclusion and wellbeing, through participation in the arts, for people living in rural areas. The National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme is one of the Arts Council’s core National Lottery programme areas.

Noirin McKinney, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added, “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to make this funding available to In Your Space Circus and other rural communities across the region. We know that taking part in arts activities can raise self-esteem, boost confidence and motivation, as well as alleviate isolation and loneliness.

Thanks to The National Lottery players, the National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme has supported 184 arts projects in rural areas of NI with total National Lottery funding of £1,239,633.00, since its establishment in 2022. The programme has been making positive impacts in rural communities by increasing opportunities for people to engage and participate in meaningful arts activities, enriching their lives for the better. The Arts Council believes that arts, and coming together as communities, can all make a vital contribution to building wellbeing, confidence, and healthy, integrated communities.”

In Your Space Circus at ClaudyFEST.

To read more about the impressive work of In Your Space Circus visit https://www.inyourspaceni.org/