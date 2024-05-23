Jacqueline Doherty's Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run in memory of mum Florence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the iconic Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run approaches, County Louth woman Jacqueline Doherty will be participating in memory of her mother. This will be Jacqueline’s third time taking part for a cause close to her heart as her mother, Florence Donaghey, spent her final days as an inpatient at Foyle Hospice.

Jacqueline said: “I do the walk for my mum and the wonderful staff in the Hospice who looked after her and myself.

“My mum was a retired public health nurse in Buncrana and she got her first diagnosis of cancer in 2007. She received the all clear and unfortunately it came back ten years later.”

According to Jacqueline, her mum received Radium treatment at Belfast City Hospital and went on to receive palliative care with Foyle Hospice before her death.

The last picture of Jacqueline and her mother Florence

Jacqueline continued: “She was very stubborn and didn’t want any help but she knew when the time was right and she went into Foyle Hospice for 19 days.

“I am deaf so I had to lip read the staff - as it was just at the end of Covid, the staff kindly removed their masks for me to understand.”

On 24th May, 2022, at the age of 86, Florence passed away peacefully at Foyle Hospice.

Jacqueline said: “Her heart was so strong for her age. As mum was very religious, the staff said prayers with her which was lovely and one nurse even placed a Saint Teresa relic on her before she died as this was her favourite saint.”

Jacqueline praised the nurses at Foyle Hospice who she felt couldn’t do enough for her and her family during her mother’s final days. She said: “The staff were so good to me and allowed my aunt and uncle to stay with her in her final days. I was lucky that mum’s home was down the road where I could grab some sleep. Even when I walked around the grounds, they were asking how I was as mum was unconscious for the last five days. They were so good and compassionate.”

On Sunday 9th June, Jacqueline will be amongst thousands of other ladies walking or running in memory of a loved one. The Female Walk/Run will begin at 11.30am, starting from the Catalyst Building, Bay Road, and finishing at St Columb’s Park.

If you would like to register, please visit: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/Femalewalkrun2024 or call into our Fundraising Office, located on 61 Culmore Road. Alternatively, you can register on the day of the event.