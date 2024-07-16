Jog in the Bog returns for its 20th year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum has announced the return of its much loved community 5k race celebrating its 20th year.

The Colm Quigley ‘Jog in the Bog’ race will take place during the week of Derry’s Féile in August and will see hundreds of runners of varying ability racing through Derry’s Bogside.

The main race will be preceded by a children’s superhero 1K race with lots of children dressed up as their favourite character.

Community Marketing Officer for BBHF, Ciara McElhinney, said that the Health Forum is ‘thrilled’ to welcome the race back for another year.

A group of runners taking part in Jog in the Bog 2024

“We are very proud of the fact that ‘Jog in the Bog’ is returning for its twentieth year,” she said.

“One of the things we love most about the race is that every year it attracts not just serious runners, but also those returning to fitness, and complete beginners. In preparation for the race, we put lots of people through ‘Couch to 5K’ training, to get them ready for Jog in the Bog, and its lovely to see those same runners competing, having made a commitment to improve their health & well-being.”

For the past 14 years, the race has been named in honour of accomplished local triathlete Colm Quigley, who died suddenly in 2011 and was the father of athlete and mental health advocate, Danny Quigley.

Danny said: “It has become more than a race; it’s a celebration of community and resilience, a reflection of the spirit of every runner. Each summer the anticipation builds as families and friends lace up their running shoes.

“For the past 14 years the event has carried an even deeper significance for me, bearing the name of Colm Quigley a beloved figure whose legacy continues to inspire. Colm’s memory is etched in the very essence of the race, his passion for life, running and the community reflected in the determination of each participant.

“As the starting gun echoes through the streets, there’s a lovely sense of the bog man flowing through my veins. The Jog in the Bog, under his namesake has grown into a powerful symbol of unity and remembrance, a living testament to Colm’s enduring impact on all who knew him and even those who weren’t so lucky.”

In the run-up to the event, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Barr said: “I am really looking forward to getting the Jog in the Bog underway this year, and to cheering on the hundreds of runners who turn up to support this popular Derry event which helps to raise vital funds for mental health services locally.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Jog in Bog, and that incredible achievement is testament to all those involved, year after year, in making this event happen. Well done to you all.

“I encourage runners of all ages and all levels to get involved with this year’s Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog. Getting out in the fresh air and enjoying some exercise is a great boost for our own mental health, and taking part in this event will also help to support others who are struggling with the challenges of life.

"Please get your running gear on and come out and support this important fundraising event.”

Ciara McElhinney added that the event is made possible thanks to generous donations from sponsors such as: ACR; Peadar O’Donnell’s; E & I Engineering; Allstate; Friendly Financial; MK traffic management; and City Cabs. We owe them, the residents of the Bogside, and all those who come out to support the race, a debt of gratitude.

"We hope they all enjoy this year’s race, and we encourage as many as possible to sign up as funds raised help us to facilitate mental health counselling for people in the community," she said.

The Colm Quigley Jog in Bog will take place on Sunday 11th August at 9.30am. For more information or to register, visit: www.bbhealthforum.org or email: [email protected]