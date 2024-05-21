John Doherty, the 100th President of the Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers Federation

By John DohertyContributor
Published 21st May 2024, 09:26 BST
John Doherty has become the 100th President of the Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers' Federation.

John whose parents, Phil and Bridie come from Buncrana and Inch Island, is proud to become the 100th President of SNIPEF.

John has close family ties with Inishowen and Derry, he visits his holiday home in Buncrana several times per year.

