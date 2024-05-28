Jollyes calls on Northern Ireland’s cat owners to microchip their pets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nationwide pet retailer Jollyes is urging Northern Ireland’s cat owners to ensure their pets are microchipped as research reveals more than a quarter of the region’s felines are unable to be officially identified if lost or stolen.

The call comes as statistics released by the UK’s largest feline welfare charity, Cats Protection, show that for the fourth year in a row, Northern Ireland is the least likely place in the UK for a cat to be microchipped.

According to the research, just 67% of Northern Ireland’s cats are microchipped.

And, with 4% of the region’s cat owners unsure if their cats are microchipped or not, there are at least 76,000 cats without a microchip in the region.

Jollyes, the Pet People, has Community Pet Clinics in the majority of its NI stores

While there is no legal requirement in Northern Ireland to microchip a cat, doing so gives your favourite feline the best chance of being identified and returned if it is lost or stolen.

However, unsuspecting pet owners could be paying four times more than necessary for the simple procedure.

Research carried out by Jollyes, into vet pricing in Northampton and Nuneaton, revealed that in some practices, microchipping a cat can cost as much as £54.30.

Jollyes currently operates clinics in 12 of its 15 stores across Northern Ireland and offers pet microchipping from just £13.

Further research found that the price differential on kitten and puppy vaccinations was even more stark. Both necessary doses are a combined £33 at a Jollyes’ Community Pet Clinic but can cost as much as £98 at other vets.

Findings from Jollyes’ survey have been submitted to the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) which, on behalf of the UK Government, is planning to investigate overcharging and anti-competitive practices that may lead to pet parents paying far more than needed for vet services.

Jollyes is committed to providing the best possible value to its customers in all stores, and this extends far beyond the low pricing offered at its clinics.

Pet parents can find raw frozen food ‘shop-in-shops’ alongside high-quality private label pet food such as its own Lifestage, K9 and Rileys brands which offer a premium experience without the premium price tag.

“Seeing the stark comparison between Jollyes prices and the big six vet chains shows it’s right that the government is currently investigating high prices at the big six vets”, said Jollyes’ retail director Craig Smith.

“Microchipping your pet is one of the most important things you can do and our concern is that many pet parents are put off by prices that are much higher than they need to be.

“It’s crucial that owners are able to make informed decisions about the cost they’re paying for the service.

