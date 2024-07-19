Last call for entries for CCI annual floral competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The deadline to register for the annual City Centre Initiative (CCI) Floral Competition is fast approaching! Entries and nominations for the contest, held in partnership with Altnagelvin Garden Centre, close on Friday, July 26th 2024.

The CCI Floral Competition aims to recognise and celebrate the vibrant floral and plant displays that brighten our city centre, thanks to the hard work of traders, residents, community groups, churches, and council teams.

Jim Roddy, Chief Executive of City Centre Initiative, shared his enthusiasm: “Our residents, traders, church and community groups, along with the council’s grounds maintenance teams, work tirelessly to keep our city centre fresh and vibrant. It’s time we celebrate their dedication and the beautiful displays that make our city centre an attractive place to be.”

A representative from Altnagelvin Garden Centre, the competition’s sponsor, added: "The City Centre Floral Competition is a fantastic way to bring the city together. The hard work and dedication of the entrants significantly enhance the city's streetscape, and we eagerly anticipate seeing the city centre bloom with colour throughout the summer. We can't wait to see the creativity and vibrancy that this year will bring."

Entries and nominations are now being accepted in the following categories: Large Gardens, City Centre Business, and Residential Gardens. Winners in each category will receive gold, silver, or bronze awards, with vouchers from Altnagelvin Garden Centre as prizes.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 26th, with judging set for Wednesday, July 31st, 2024. To enter, contact City Centre Initiative at 028 (71) 360169 or email [email protected].