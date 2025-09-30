Legendary Donegal trad band Altan to mark 40th anniversary with special concerts in Derry and Belfast

Legendary Donegal trad band Altan will mark their 40th anniversary with two very special concerts in Derry and Belfast next week.

Formed in 1985, Altan began with the unique musical bond between Belfast-born flutist Frankie Kennedy and Donegal fiddler and singer Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh.

Their shared passion for the traditional music of Donegal sparked a journey that would elevate the region’s sound to international acclaim.

From humble beginnings, the band grew to include some of Ireland’s finest musicians — Ciaran Curran on bouzouki, Mark Kelly on guitar, accordionist Dermot Byrne, and fiddle virtuoso Paul O'Shaughnessy.

In 2013, Martin Tourish, a Donegal-born accordionist and composer, joined the band, infusing Altan with fresh energy and deepening the connection to their roots. Most recently, the talented Clare Friel joined on fiddle and vocals, continuing the band’s legacy of evolution and excellence.

Altan’s rise was meteoric. Their 1993 album, Island Angel, was a global success, and the band went on to perform for US Presidents including Bill Clinton, and accompanied Irish Presidents on official state visits.

Though tragedy struck with the untimely passing of co-founder Frankie Kennedy in 1994, Altan’s commitment to their music and Frankie’s legacy remained steadfast.

“Frankie’s spirit is still very much a part of everything we do,” says Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh.

Over the past four decades, Altan has graced some of the world’s most prestigious stages: Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, Grand Ole Opry, Glastonbury Festival, Festival Interceltique de Lorient, TradFest Temple Bar, and many more.

Their international appeal has earned them collaborations with artists such as Dolly Parton, Ricky Skaggs, and The Chieftains, while their sound remains unmistakably rooted in Donegal.

In 1995, Altan became the first traditional Irish band signed to a major label, Virgin Records, with The Boston Globe naming them “The hottest band in the Celtic realm.”

More recently, the band explored the deep links between Irish and Appalachian music in The Widening Gyre (2013), and returned to the stories and spirit of their homeland with 2023’s The Gap of Dreams, connecting to the folklore of Donegal.

Their newest album, Donegal (Compass Records, 2024), continues that celebration — a love letter to the people, places, and sounds that shaped their music.

Altan play Derry’s Guildhall on Friday, October 10, and Belfast’s Mandela Hall on Saturday, October 11. Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/altan-40th-anniversary-concert-derry-tickets-1253743664049