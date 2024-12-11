Letter: Eamon Melaugh-founded Action With Effect formally dissolving after 19 years of service

Eamon Melaugh, Action With Effect, pictured in Quayside Shopping Centre, during a free draw in 2010 to thank the people of Derry for their donations and support for the charity's work in India. (2004PG39)

Dear Editor,

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are writing to inform the community that, after 19 years of service in the poorest regions of India, our Charity 'Action With Effect’ will be formally dissolving as of December 31, 2024.

This decision to dissolve the Charity has been made with careful consideration. The Founder, Eamon Melaugh, whose vision and dedication has been at the heart of the organisation, feels it is the appropriate time to step back given his age and the challenges of continuing the Charity's operations at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are incredibly grateful for his leadership and the impact the Charity has made over the years.

Eamon Melaugh, beside an exhibition of his prints of local scenes and of India, in the Central Library, Foyle Street, in 2013. LS33-560MT.

We are incredibly proud of the impact we have achieved together. Thanks to the generosity and support of the people of Derry who have provided funding and sponsored children over the years.

This has been invaluable in being able to provide housing, food, education, medical care and clothing to those in greatest need in India.

It has also allowed in recent years to provide funding for self-sustainable projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We extend our deepest gratitude to our Trustees, supporters, volunteers and donors who made our work possible. Your contributions have left a lasting legacy and we hope the values and mission of Action With Effect will continue to inspire others in the future.

As part of our closure process, any remaining funds will be distributed in accordance with our governing documents, and will be forwarded to our Indian Partner Charities. Thank you for all your support over the years.

Bernie Melaugh (Secretary)

Action with Effect

38 Alexander House

Bishop Street

Derry

BT48 6UX

Charity Registration No: NIC 103337