Lincoln Court receives £430,515 for exciting Connecting Communities – Linking BT47 project
The Connecting Communities – Linking BT47 programme has been awarded £430,515 in lottery funding.
Don McClay, project manager, said: “LCY&CA are delighted to announce funding from the National Lottery Community Fund for our project, Connecting Communities – Linking BT47.
"Our project will provide community orientated activities, developed from the bottom up, for the benefit of all residents within the Waterside (BT47) area of Derry/Londonderry.”
Mr. McClay said the funding will help develop and sustain activities, for all age ranges.
"The project will empower local people and the community by building capacity and encouraging active participation. The project will promote self-reliance and sustainable development by enabling individuals to take ownership of their developmental processes.
“A heartfelt thank you to the National lottery players for making this project and the associated benefits attributed to this project possible,” said Mr. McClay.
