Local pharmacies in protests against funding cuts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pharmacies across the UK were involved in a day of protest on 20th June against NHS underfunding.It comes as pharmacies are in uncertain times, experiencing severe financial difficulties, and are under huge pressure.

Pharmacies in Northern Ireland are closing at an unprecedented rate, with 14 shutting in the last 12 months. In England, 1,400 pharmacies have closed in the last 10 years, and many have closed in Scotland and Wales because they are not financially viable.

Of those pharmacies that remain open, many are cutting opening hours to make ends meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The medicine shortage crisis means pharmacy teams are sometimes spending hours trying to get a patient’s medicines.

Eoin Tennyson (Alliance MLA) Oliver Kearney Pharmacy Manager Jill Evans (Finance) Gordons Chemists

All branches of Gordons Chemists across the region were among the pharmacies who took part in the ‘One Day to #saveourpharmacies’ day of action. Managing Director Robert Gordon said: “We want to draw attention to the ongoing underfunding that has put unbearable pressure on community pharmacies like ours. Where possible, we turned our pharmacy lights out on the morning of 20th June to symbolise that these are dark times for the pharmacy network.

"We have also highlighted our concerns on social media, inviting our patients to raise the matter with their local MLA’s and Government by asking for their support.”

“Despite the symbolic action we have taken, the pharmacies remained open throughout the day to serve our patients and the wider community as usual,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Executive of the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), Paul Rees, said: “Community pharmacies across the UK are in crisis and this is a national emergency. Our 6000 member pharmacies and many others are saying, ‘Enough is Enough’. Community pharmacies provide essential frontline health services, but they are being driven to the brink. That’s why we supported this day of action and have been calling on the government to take action to protect our pharmacies.”

Carla Lockhart (DUP MP) lends her support to the Gordons Chemists #saveourpharmacies campaign

Patients who wish to show their support for their local pharmacies can share their thoughts on social media #SaveOurPharmacies.