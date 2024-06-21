Local pharmacies in protests against funding cuts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pharmacies in Northern Ireland are closing at an unprecedented rate, with 14 shutting in the last 12 months. In England, 1,400 pharmacies have closed in the last 10 years, and many have closed in Scotland and Wales because they are not financially viable.
Of those pharmacies that remain open, many are cutting opening hours to make ends meet.
The medicine shortage crisis means pharmacy teams are sometimes spending hours trying to get a patient’s medicines.
All branches of Gordons Chemists across the region were among the pharmacies who took part in the ‘One Day to #saveourpharmacies’ day of action. Managing Director Robert Gordon said: “We want to draw attention to the ongoing underfunding that has put unbearable pressure on community pharmacies like ours. Where possible, we turned our pharmacy lights out on the morning of 20th June to symbolise that these are dark times for the pharmacy network.
"We have also highlighted our concerns on social media, inviting our patients to raise the matter with their local MLA’s and Government by asking for their support.”
“Despite the symbolic action we have taken, the pharmacies remained open throughout the day to serve our patients and the wider community as usual,” he added.
Chief Executive of the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), Paul Rees, said: “Community pharmacies across the UK are in crisis and this is a national emergency. Our 6000 member pharmacies and many others are saying, ‘Enough is Enough’. Community pharmacies provide essential frontline health services, but they are being driven to the brink. That’s why we supported this day of action and have been calling on the government to take action to protect our pharmacies.”
Patients who wish to show their support for their local pharmacies can share their thoughts on social media #SaveOurPharmacies.
The date of 20th June was chosen, as that is the day from which the average UK pharmacy will be loss-making overall according to the NPA. There is typically only enough NHS funding to cover costs for the first three weeks of any month – after which core NHS services including dispensing NHS prescriptions are effectively subsidised by the business.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.