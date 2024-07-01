Local wellbeing online store expands into Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proactive Healthcare, a leading health and wellness retailer, has announced its expansion into Southern Ireland with the launch of ProactiveHealthcare.ie. This new dedicated website aims to cater specifically to the Irish market, bringing a range of high-quality health products and innovative therapies to local customers.

Proactive Healthcare is renowned for its extensive selection of health and wellness products, and the new Irish site is no exception. Customers can find an array of supplements, vitamins, minerals, and skincare items from over 50 trusted brands. Customers can make informed decisions about their health needs thanks to the site's detailed information on each product, including its advantages and ingredients.

A key aspect of Proactive Healthcare's reputation is its commitment to fast delivery and exceptional customer service. The Irish site is tailored to meet the specific needs of Irish customers, promising quicker shipping times within Ireland and a localised customer support team ready to assist with any queries. The company also offers a loyalty program to reward repeat customers, enhancing the shopping experience.

One of the standout features of ProactiveHealthcare.ie is its focus on bridging conventional and alternative medicine. The site introduces unique therapies like Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy to the Irish market. This innovative treatment is gaining recognition for its potential benefits in pain management and overall wellness, reflecting the company’s dedication to providing cutting-edge health solutions.

Proactive Healthcare's expansion into Ireland signifies a strategic move to offer localized services that better serve the Irish community. The dedicated website ensures faster shipping and a customer support team that understands the local market. This local focus not only enhances the shopping experience but also demonstrates the company’s commitment to meeting the specific needs of its Irish customers.

Sarah Gibson, Managing Director of Proactive Healthcare, shared her excitement about the expansion: "We are thrilled to bring Proactive Healthcare's trusted range of products and services to the Irish market. Our goal is to provide customers with high-quality health and wellness solutions, coupled with excellent service and fast delivery. We believe this expansion will significantly enhance the health shopping experience for our Irish customers."

In addition, James O'Connor, Head of Customer Support for Proactive Healthcare Ireland, emphasised the local benefits: "Our new Irish website is designed with the local customer in mind. We’ve tailored our services to ensure faster delivery times and a more personalized support experience. We're committed to helping our customers in Ireland achieve their health and wellness goals with ease."

Proactive Healthcare UK and Ireland are part of a well-established network of health and wellness retailers. The company prides itself on offering high-quality products and fast global delivery. Both websites feature a user-friendly interface with easily navigable categories, making it simple for customers to find what they need.

With the launch of ProactiveHealthcare.ie, Irish customers now have easier access to a comprehensive range of health and wellness products, backed by a company that values service excellence and innovative health solutions.