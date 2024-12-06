A new volume by Belfast author Peadar Thompson records the total number of GAA members killed in the conflict in the North including Bellaghy-native Sean Brown who was abducted and murdered by the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF) on May 12, 1997.

Beautifully presented and featuring a foreword from GAA President Jarlath Burns, Lost Gaels serves as a testament to the profound impact of the GAA as a uniting force for communities enduring unrest and violence.

"Every now and then a project of significance and importance crosses our bow and makes us sit up and take notice. It piques our curiosity, demands our attention and focuses our minds in a way that so much else of what essentially constitutes white noise in modern society does not. This body of work is one such example,” said Mr. Burns.

Mr. Brown was locking the gates of the Bellaghy Wolfe Tones club when he was abducted by the LVF.

Peadar Thompson with his new book Lost Gaels.

He was found next to his burning car in Randalstown, Co. Antrim.

In the book his daughter Clare Loughran recalls a loving father and a stalwart of the GAA and the local community in South Derry.

"He was chairperson of the club, the patriarchal figure of the extended Brown family on whose advice we all relied, the go-to man for anyone in Bellaghy needing anything fixed, as well as being a full-time teacher! How he did it all, gladly and with a mile I might add, we will never know," she said.

Lost Gaels is the first comprehensive account of the devastating impact of the Troubles on the GAA, providing a platform for bereaved family and friends to pay homage to their lost loved ones.

Lost Gaels features the testimony of Sean Brown’s family and other GAA members killed in the conflict

Capturing the deep connection between the GAA and the everyday lives of Irish people, this is a poignant and powerful tribute to the lives of lost Gaels.

Mr. Thompson is a lifelong Gael from Belfast. He is a fluent gaeilgeoir, and member of Naomh Eoin CLG. Strongly motivated by his own family’s campaigning for truth and justice, Peadar has read law at both Newcastle University and Leiden University, and worked in human rights, law and victim advocacy, including at Relatives for Justice. Peadar is named after his paternal uncle, Peter, who was killed on January 13, 1990 by undercover British Army Intelligence Officers.