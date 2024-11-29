MayWe Events launches a creative community development project for young people and adults in the Waterside DEA area.

Project Launch Image

Events, Arts and Cultural Management company, MayWe, has recently been awarded £95,700 from the Derry City and Strabane District Council’s PEACEPLUS ‘Creating Creatives’, supported by PEACEPLUS - a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). This funding will facilitate creative cross border workshops with organisations, charities and youth groups across the Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) area and Donegal.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MayWe will deliver a series of cross border and cross community workshops, targeting a total of 136 participants.

The project will feature four key elements; Creative Community Development for young adults resulting in an accredited qualification, Creative Writing and Visual Arts with cross community participation, Cross border Arts and Health programme working with individuals who have survived stroke or a traumatic brain injury, and the formation of an intergenerational Cross Community Rock Choir based in the Waterside area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will conclude with a final showcase performance from the Rock Choir, allowing participants to express themselves through music and collaboration. This project was officially launched this week in St Columb’s Park House, Derry~Londonderry.

The launch featured a welcome from the MayWe team, performances from the newly established Derry Rock Choir and a taster creative activity by Fuse Arts.

Commenting on the project, Lois Kennedy, Joint Managing Director of MayWe said: “We are thrilled to deliver this creative project in the DCSDC area and Donegal, which will enable us to collaborate with diverse groups and organisations throughout the region.

We are proud to contribute to the outstanding array of PEACEPLUS initiatives that have enriched lives across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our goal for this project is to use the Arts as a medium for exploration, enabling participants to gain new skills, establish potential career paths and encourage them to celebrate their shared histories and find common ground for meaningful engagement.”

Sue Divin, Programmes Manager (PEACE) adds: "Initiatives such as this are crucial in our efforts to address historical divisions and create an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued.

By providing funding and resources to innovative projects like this one, PEACEPLUS is making a tangible difference in the lives of participants and the wider community.

We are excited to see the outcomes of this collaboration and how it will enrich the cultural fabric of our society, fostering both personal growth and community cohesion.

Endsaterside DEA area. The initiative aims to enrich the lives of participants through the arts, offering Notes for