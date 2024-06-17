McKeever Hotel Group invested £1.5 million in Dillons Hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dillons Hotel in Letterkenny has completed an extensive refurbishment and brand refresh thanks to a £1.5 million investment by its parent company, the McKeever Hotel Group.

The investment, which is part of McKeever’s three-year growth strategy, has equipped the popular town centre with a new level in high-end accommodation.

The 90-bedroom hotel now offers a range of suites, including one which is fully accessible, as well as a number of two-bedroom deluxe family rooms. All remaining bedrooms have also been refurbished and modernised, enabling Dillon’s to offer the widest selection of accommodation options and budgets to guests.

Other hotel amenities have also been upgraded as part of the refurbishment programme including the fit-out of a brand-new on-site gym. Dillons has also benefited from a brand refresh and new website to support the hotel’s marketing drive and improve its online booking system.

Timmy Mallett with the staff at Dillons Hotel

The new suites were given the seal of approval by TV personality and artist, Timmy Mallett who stayed in Dillons during his recent cycle tour of the Donegal and Northern Ireland coastlines. In addition to commenting on the warmth of the welcome and the high standard of the accommodation Timmy credited Dillon’s for its art, which was the work of company director, Catherine McKeever.

Eddie McKeever, managing director of McKeever Hotel Group said: “Dillons Hotel has been a hugely successful addition to our Group, giving us a firm base in the North West.

"We’ve found our customers and their needs have changed significantly over the last five years and our goal was to expand our accommodation offering, providing guests with a full range of options which are of the highest standard but also affordable.

“In line with our ‘We Do More’ culture, and commitment to continuous investment, we’re delighted to see this transformation come to fruition ahead of the busy summer season.”

Robert McElhinney, general manager at Dillons Hotel said: “Not only are we a town centre hotel but we also act as a gateway to all that Donegal has to offer. This means we are a prime location for tourists and overseas visitors, yet we also maintain our community focus and ‘local’ feel.