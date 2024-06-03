M&S Foyleside launches the big Fun-Raiser for YoungMinds mental health support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

M&S Foyleside is launching a ‘Fun-raiser’ for YoungMinds, the leading mental health charity for young people, to raise awareness of the help available for those struggling.

All 22 M&S stores in Northern Ireland will take on ‘fun-raising’ challenges across the week. The Foyleside team will be packing bags for customers and taking part in a sponsored bikeathon in store. Customers will be able to donate in-store or online via M&S’s fundraising platform Tiltify.

Local colleagues are taking part in the event to help raise money to support young people struggling with their mental health.

The activity, part of M&S’ three-year partnership with Young Minds announced in October 2023, aims to raise £5million to support young people’s mental health over the next three years. This will enable YoungMinds to support seven million young people and the adults in their lives through easy to access online resources and its dedicated Parent’s Helpline.

M&S colleagues across Northern Ireland are supporting YoungMinds this week.

To kick-start the partnership, M&S made a £1 million donation and the generosity of customers and colleagues has raised an additional £700,000 so far.

Research commissioned by M&S and Young Minds found that despite struggling with their mental health, 65% of young people hadn’t asked for any kind of formal support – 33% of those said they felt too embarrassed.

While loneliness was found to be the primary cause of mental health problems among young people surveyed, 61% of those waiting for mental health support said they had stopped attending school, college, university or work – risking greater isolation from their friends.

Tanya Magee, Store Manager at M&S Foyleside, said:“We’re proud to be supporting M&S on its fun-raising mission to provide mental health support to young people across the country. As a team, we’re excited for our sponsored bikeathon this week and working together with our customers to raise as much money as possible for this worthy cause. We’d love for customers to come along and support the team as we complete our activity. If anyone has a young person in their life, take a look at the support YoungMinds can offer online or ask a member of our team for more information.”

Laura Bunt, Chief Executive at Young Minds, said:“Life is increasingly tough for young people and record numbers are in need of support for their mental health. When they’re able to access the help they need, things can get better, but the wait for support is often too long or the right support isn’t available. Together with M&S, we want to show young people that together we can turn things around. The incredible fundraising efforts by M&S will help us reach and support more young people and the adults in their lives.”

As well as undertaking fundraising challenges in store, a group of colleagues will also be taking part in marathon walk starting at the Belfast store on Friday 7 June - stopping off at multiple M&S stores enroute. Similar walks will also be held in London, Cardiff and Edinburgh.