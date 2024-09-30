National Lottery cash to improve community buildings across Derry City and Strabane District Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Lottery Community Fund is open for applications from community organisations across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area who would like to make their buildings more energy efficient and save money on bills.

The £5 million Sustainable Community Buildings programme is offering grants of up to £50,000 to help organisations carry out improvements to their venues by installing technology like solar panels, insulation and heat pumps, saving money on energy bills.

Organisations that take part in the programme will have a chance to complete free accredited carbon literacy training delivered by Business in the Community, which will help them to look at ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Action Renewables will also support them to write and implement an environmental plan to consider steps to improve sustainability and cut costs.

It opened on 11 Setember and will close on 23 October 2024 for applications across: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

People taking part in activities organised through Strabane Health Improvement Project

Kate Beggs, NI Director, The National Lottery Community Fund said: “Sustainable Community Buildings is designed to kick-start an organisation's journey to sustainability. It is the first step in our ambition under our new strategy to support communities to be environmentally sustainable.

“The programme will help organisations to improve the environmental performance of their building, save money through lower utility bills and reduce their carbon footprint. We believe this will also leave a legacy by increasing awareness and educating community organisations about the environmental challenges they face.”

One local group that has already started on their environmental sustainability journey is Strabane Healthy Living Centre. They received National Lottery funding to install solar panels on their building in the Ballycolman Estate Strabane, and have already seen the benefits.

Jarlath McNulty, Manager of Strabane Health Improvement Project said: “In 2022 we received funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to develop our health programme led by the local community, to enable people to live healthier and more fulfilled lives.

“We run support programmes and activities to help people reach their personal health and wellbeing goals, so when the opportunity to get solar panels came, we jumped at the chance. Like any community group, we’re always looking at ways to reduce bills and help the local area.

“The support and guidance we received from the National Lottery staff made the process so easy and straightforward. Since installing our solar panels, even with the increase in the cost of electricity, we’ve managed to reduce our electric bills, lowering our running costs for the project, which allowed us to develop additional activities with the under-spend.

“The environmental impact is also an area of benefit to the local community. By supporting the development of solar, our project plays its part in the fight against world climate change, protecting our natural resources by reducing our need for fossil fuels, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting local ecosystems and wildlife.

“I would say to other groups thinking of applying to this new National Lottery funding programme, Sustainable Community Buildings, if your organisation and building are eligible, give it a go.”

The Sustainable Community Buildings programme, which is distributing money raised thanks to people playing The National Lottery games, opens for applications in stages across Northern Ireland during 2024-2025.

For more information visit The National Lottery Community Fund’s website www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland or contact their enquiries team on 028 9055 1455, [email protected].