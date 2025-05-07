New 'Our Shared History' cross community project launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tar Abhaile (Derry’s Republican Ex-Prisoners’ Centre) recently launched its PEACEPLUS project “Our Shared History” at Destined Buildings on Foyle Road Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a cross-community project that will span an 18-month period. The project aims to recruit a total of 120 residents of the Moor Ward, across the city and further afield including the neighbouring Donegal area. The project is based on Irish history.

The project will be delivered in three six-month segments with up to forty participants in each segment. Each of the segments consists of several history-based excursions, tours and workshops. The Our Shared History project is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) and is part of Derry City and Strabane District Council's theme 1.1 local Co-designed Action Plan. It is within the Celebrating Cultural Diversity Theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Micky Kinsella, Project Coordinator: “We are delighted to launch thisproject that is centred on cross-community interaction with political ex-prisoners (both Republican and Loyalist) and others, examining history through discussions, excursions, visits to museums and exhibitions, and conversation events. For community-level tourism, it involves offering a tour guide training course by OCN NI Level 2.

Micky Kinsella (Tar Abhaile) coordinator outlines the "Our Shared History" project to some of its participants.

"The project's philosophy is to use engagement, communication, and training to advance peace and reconciliation. When exploring potentially contentious history related to the northern and southern counties of Ireland, Britain and the wider European context (e.g. Plantation, Siege of Derry, Famine and The Conflict), we go forward endeavouring to improve cross community relationships by exploring our history, finding common ground and using the past to create a better future.

"We are extremely grateful for this opportunity that is made possible by our funders The Special European Programmes Board (SEUPB) and to Derry City and Strabane District Council PEACEPLUS Team as we work on our project as an element of the 1.1 local Co-designed Action Plan, themed “Celebrating Cultural Diversity.”

Mr Kinsella continued: “To ensure the project is based on cross-community involvement, we will establish cross-community ties elsewhere in the city and district as well as other parts of the northern counties including Donegal. In addition to working with Men's and Hen's Sheds, we welcome persons with physical or learning disabilities, adults with mental health conditions, adults who identify as BAME, refugees, or asylum seekers, and other interested parties. The project will be educational and therapeutic. We see it as a start to better relations amongst and between the various strands of our community.”

The Project

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch of the "Our Shared History" project.

Mr Kinsella further explained how “The Project aims to build positive relationships between and within the various communities across the city, nearby Donegal and some other parts of the north.

"The Good Friday Agreement’s Peace dividend includes a healthy increase of tourism to our city and to the country in general. We aim to boost our contribution to tourism by adding some newly trained tour guides to the existing pool. Our OCN NI course will bring up to twenty qualified tour guides during the outworkings of the project.

"The ethos of the project is to use our history to educate people of all ages and to explore things that our ancestors had in common. We will explore histories that were not on school curriculums and learn of elements of friendship, kindness, cooperation and common ground that always existed amidst a history that was fraught with violence, loss and misery.

"The project is not an attempt to revise history. Participants will get good, rounded accounts of some key events like the Reformation, The Plantation of Ulster, The Sieges of Derry, Rebellions, Battles, Hunger, Starvation, Emigration, Peace Agreements and many other historical happenings throughout the centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The project will be rolled out by Tar Abhaile, the Republican Ex-Prisoners’ group, led by me as project coordinator over an 18-month period. There will be 3 x 6-month segments, consisting of 40 participants each. Each segment will see participants take part in tours, museum visits, excursions and Café Culture type group talks. A total of 20 participants will take the tour guiding course and achieve their qualifications.

"Furthermore, we intend to nurture relationships built up during the project to carry on with further history-based peacebuilding long into the future.”