New play on suicide, grief and hope to open in Derry

A powerful new theatre production will have its debut at the New Gate Arts & Culture Centre later this month, tackling the often-unspoken themes of suicide, grief, and mental health.

In the lead-up to World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, Forever & Ever offers a vital space for community conversation and raises awareness of issues surrounding suicide.

Written and produced by Jonathan Burgess, the play is set in a mortuary and centres on an imagined conversation between a woman and a young man who has taken his own life. While it addresses sensitive themes, the production is free of graphic scenes or inappropriate language.

Post-show resources will also be available for schools and youth audiences to help them reflect safely and constructively on the topics.

The play’s creator, Mr. Burgess, said: “Forever & Ever is about creating a safe space for conversations we often avoid. It’s a gentle exploration of the deep impact of suicide on the people left behind.

"The play doesn’t seek to explain suicide, but to show that even in the face of profound sorrow, there is a way to find peace and hold on to love and memory.

"Importantly, and as we approach World Suicide Prevention Day, this production is intended as a quiet, hopeful piece for anyone who has ever felt the pain of this kind of loss.”

The free performances will take place at the New Gate Arts & Culture Centre on September 23-24.

The production was commissioned by the North West Cultural Partnership and is a co-production between Blue Eagle Productions and New Gate Arts & Culture Centre, with support from HURT NI and Samaritans.

Kyle Thompson, NWCP, said: “This is exactly the kind of meaningful, community-driven work we exist to support. Forever & Ever brings together theatre, emotional wellbeing and education in a way that’s accessible and deeply needed.”

Leanne Doherty, Business Development and Social Enterprise Manager, HURT NI, added: “The play reflects the reality that so many families in our communities face. Its emotional honesty aligns with our belief that healing starts with dialogue.”

Advised for audiences aged 16. Booked tickets at https://www.newgatearts.com/copy-of-what-s-on

Contact Lifeline 08088088000; Samaritans 02871265511 or Freephone 116123; and Childline 08001111.

In RoI contact Pieta House 1800247247 or text HELP (51444); TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland (50808); or ring Samaritans 116-123.