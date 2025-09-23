NI’s only Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair to return to Belfast this November

An event celebrating careers, jobs and volunteering opportunities in the third sector is returning to Belfast for its second year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair, taking place on Wednesday, November 5th, will bring hundreds of people together in the city to explore the best opportunities the charity, voluntary, and social enterprise sectors have to offer.

The brainchild of recruitment company Charity Jobs NI the event will run from 10am to 2pm at the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre, Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fair, which is free to attend, is the UK and Ireland’s only event of its kind, bringing charities and community-minded people together where purpose meets opportunity with visitors able to meet leading organisations across health, social care, housing, education, environment and community development, explore current paid roles and volunteer opportunities, and leave with clear next steps.

Charity Jobs NI Co-founders Richard Cherry and Chris Bunce

The last fair showcased more than 190 employment opportunities and 260 volunteer roles, generating over 450 applications on the day and turning conversations into real hires and volunteer placements across Northern Ireland.

Previous exhibitors included Positive Futures, NOW Group, NI Hospice, Choice Housing, Inspire, MindWise, Simon Community and Cancer Focus NI, with new organisations joining each time.

Co-founder of Charity Jobs NI, Chris Bunce, said: “Charity Jobs NI was formed as a sister company to Happy Jobs NI after we saw a clear gap in the market. Charities needed a cost-effective, sector-savvy way to reach the right talent, and candidates wanted a single trusted place to find purpose-led work. Our aim has always been to make hiring simpler, fairer and faster for the whole sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “This event is about connecting people who want to make a difference with the organisations that need them. For attendees, it is a chance to explore whether a career in the sector or a volunteering role is right for them. For charities, it is a platform to meet new talent, share ideas with peers, and celebrate the work they do across Northern Ireland.”

Among the organisations returning this year is the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. Anne Crossan, Regional Retail Manager, said: “This event has been one of the most successful we've attended in terms of the quality and enthusiasm of participants. It’s rare to find a recruitment fair where you meet such a perfect cross-section of people interested in both paid and volunteer roles. We’ve had meaningful conversations with many potential candidates, and it’s clear that events like this are vital for connecting with the right talent. We would absolutely recommend it to others and look forward to returning.”

Expressions of interest for exhibitors are open, with space for around 50 stands on the day. Allocation will be managed on a first come, first served basis.

To book your free ticket to attend or find out more about how your organisation can exhibit and take part go to charityjobsni.com/charity-careers-fair