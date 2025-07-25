Northern Ireland parkrun features in WWF campaign to inspire people to move through nature

Portrush parkrun

Portrush parkrun, in Northern Ireland, has featured in a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) campaign which highlights some of the best nature-rich parkruns in the UK as parkrun and WWF hope to inspire people to move through nature.

The Northern Ireland parkrun offers a unique coastal experience you don’t often find at your typical parkrun.

Parkrunners and volunteers will be surrounded by incredible coastal views with the parkrun taking place on the beach.

As the course takes place on the beach, participants can experience wildlife from land, sea and sky.

Some of the highlights have included seeing a baby seal on the sand before heading back into the water, just in time for a parkrun to start as well as porpoises and dolphins being spotted.

As the warmer months approach, people are often treated with the sights of large jellyfish as well as a variety of seabirds like guillemots and gulls flying overhead.

With the option of being able to run, walk or volunteer barefoot with the seawater gracing your ankles and sand below your feet it really is a unique parkrun.

This is the first beach parkrun in the world which is run entirely on the sand and is a there-and-back course which starts at one end of the beach (Watersports Centre) and follows the beach around the beautifully scenic coastline to the White Rocks.

The beach has a mixture of soft golden sand and harder compacted sand at the water’s edge.

There is a natural slope to the beach that is not too steep but also has flat sections.

And for the most important part of the parkrun? Every week there is a post-parkrun coffee at 55° North Restaurant.

To find out more head over to parkrun.org.uk.