Novena in honour of St Therese of Lisieux in St Eugene’s Cathedral

The theme of the Novena for this year is a quotation from St Therese, “I choose your will only.” Bishop McKeown will give the opening talk of the Novena during devotions at 6.00pm on Sunday evening.

Each day from Monday May 13 to Friday, May 17 there will be a Novena Mass at 6.30am and 10am. Each evening there will be evening devotions at 7.30pm with a guest speaker.

On Monday night Sr Gilchrist Lavigne will be the guest speaker. Sr Gilchrist is a Trappist nun who lives in Tautra in Norway. She had a profound experience of God’s will in her life at a time of deep disappointment. Pope Francis commented on her experience.

On Tuesday evening the guest speaker will be Keith Graham. Keith is from the Waterside. He will speak about his journey to the Catholic faith and how and why he has become a Catholic.

On Wednesday evening Sr Lucia Murashko is the guest speaker. Sr Lucia, a member of the Order of St Basil the Great, lives about forty miles from the frontline in the war in Ukraine. She has remained there throughout the war because she believes it is what God has told her to do.

On Thursday evening the guest speaker will be Joseph Kim. Joseph was born in North Korea. At the age of 12 his father died of starvation and he was separated from his mother and sister. In 2006 he escaped from North Korea to China. A year later he went to the USA. Joseph has written about his life in – “Under the Same Sky”.

On Friday evening Archdeacon Robert Millar will be the guest speaker. Robert is the Archdeacon of Derry and Rector of Christ Church, the neighbouring church to the Cathedral.

On Saturday morning, May 18 at 10am, Mass will be celebrated for all those who have died.

The close of the Novena will be on Sunday, May 19 at 3pm with the blessing of the roses.

Fr Paul Farren from St Eugene’s Cathedral said: “Everyone is welcome to come to the Cathedral for these nine days of prayer and joy. If you are burdened with something in your life or if you just want to come and give praise and thanks to God please come to the Novena.