NWRC in a league of its own with new Derry City Football partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North West Regional College has just announced details of a brand new football qualification which will begin in September 2024 in partnership with Derry City Football Club.

The college’s Strand Road campus has just added the new Level 3 BTEC Sport with Football course, to their extensive range of sport qualifications.

Sinead O’Brien, Curriculum Manager for Sport said the lecturing team were keen to kick off with the course, which is a two year extended diploma and worth the equivalent of 3 A-levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “This course is an exciting opportunity to play and coach football whilst also gaining an academic qualification for university progression.

Club Director Hugh Harkin, Jordan McEneff Derry City FC player, Colm Whelan Derry City FC, Sinead O'Brien, NWRC

“We are delighted to have Derry City FC on board as this partnership offers students the opportunity to learn about the working of a professional club set-up. The course combines education with football, and coaching sessions will be delivered by Derry City FC coaching staff directly. Lecturers are industry experts with years of experience in Strength & Conditioning, Sports Analysis, Sports Nutrition, Sports Therapy, and Sports Psychology.

"Our students will hear from guest speakers from the football industry, from Derry City FC backroom staff and will have opportunity to analyse matches as well as hands-on experience recording and testing Derry City players.

“Students will gain aadditional qualifications such as Irish Football Association Coaching awards, Refereeing awards, Disability and Inclusion awards, and first aid etc. We would also encourage applications from female students, as this is an exciting time for Women’s Football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the wide choice of units, students who complete the course can access employment directly in sports coaching and development roles, or can progress to higher education at NWRC or to university to study a BA (Hons) in Sports Coaching and Development or a BA (Hons) in Sports Management.

Places on the course are offered on a first come basis – and applications are now open at: https://www.nwrc.ac.uk/courses/sports-coaching-and-development-football-level-3-extended-diploma-new