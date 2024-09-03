Organisations in Derry encouraged to apply for arts funding to help older people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Community groups, arts organisations and councils across Northern Ireland, can now apply to the National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme, a funding scheme managed by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland. This latest round of the programme invites applications for grants from £1,000 up to £10,000 to deliver arts projects benefitting older people. Applications are open from 2 September 2024 and will close at 12noon on 17 October 2024. Visit the Arts Council’s website to apply.

The programme has been designed to challenge the perceptions of what it means to be an older person, aiming to tackle loneliness, promote positive mental health and well-being among older people through engagement with the arts. It was established by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland in 2010 and is now a cross-governmental partnership with funding from The National Lottery, the Public Health Agency and The Baring Foundation.

The National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme is one of the Arts Council’s targeted schemes, delivering National Lottery funds to increase the health and well-being of older people within the community. To date the programme has provided almost £2.2m in funding to community organisations and voluntary groups in the delivery of over 244 arts projects to thousands of older people across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine Calderwood, Development Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to reopen the National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme today. We know that taking part in arts activities can raise self-esteem, boost confidence and motivation, as well as help to relieve stress, loneliness worries and pain. The National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme aims to increase opportunities for older people to engage in the arts. Thanks to The National Lottery players, this programme is providing meaningful opportunities for our older people to take part in the arts, enriching their lives for the better and I would encourage organisations across the region to apply.”

Enjoying the tea dance at the Millennium Forum

Millennium Forum in Derry was a recent recipient of National Lottery Arts and Older People funding. They used the funding to host a series of dementia-friendly tea dances over a 12-month period for older members of the local community. The aim of the tea dances was to bring older people affected by dementia together to enjoy the arts, music, movement and dancing. Research show that older people affected by dementia can often feel socially isolated and vulnerable. Projects like this one at the Millennium Forum provides a safe and supportive environment to help reduce those effects and promote social interaction and social bonds. The project at the Millennium Forum complements the work of other agencies in the Derry area such as that of the Alzheimer's Society, Deed, HSC, and carer groups.

Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company in Derry was another recent recipient of National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme funding. They used the funding to work with three organisations as part of their Body Wisdom in the Community project engaging residents, service users and care staff. These included Connects at Praxis Care, Deanfield Residential Care Home and Eglinton Community Hall. Echo Echo are delivering 45 creative movement and music sessions led by Echo Echo artist-teachers alongside an accompanying musician. Echo Echo will also create a toolkit of creative movement and mindfulness exercises for use by staff and carers when working with residents and service-users following completion of the project.

Applications are open from 2 September 2024 and will close at 12noon on 17 October. View the Guidance Notes and make an application visit www.artscouncil-ni.org