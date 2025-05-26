Peter McGuire Workers Party Representative Derry City has commented on the party response to the Integrated Education Consultation. He said the party had submitted a detailed response.

Mr McGuire said the consultation which closed on Friday 23rd May 2025 was certainly not the root and branch change to our education system that was required to deliver on the commitments made in the Good Friday Agreement to facilitate and encourage integrated education. Since then the main Executive parties have been instrumental in sidelining the progression of integrated education and have connived to set back the integrated education project through disingenuous schemes such as their ‘shared education’ ploy.

Mr McGuire said shared education is not integrated education . It was never meant to be. Instead, it is a deliberate and reprehensible dodge which confirms, consolidates and copper-fastens divisions in our society at the expense of integrated education of yet another generation of children.

The Workers Party said that a report from the University of Ulster in 2023 noted that the maintenance backlog amounted to £500 million and that spending per pupil in NI “is lower than any other region of the UK, and it has been the lowest spending region for the last decade at least” Against this dire background, the report details the costs of duplicating provision based on sectarian segregation.

while noting that the money amount can only ever be an estimate the researchers estimate the total additional cost of maintaining a divided system at £226 million each year, or over £ 600,000 every day of the year. The current system is not only educationally and culturally indefensible. But it is also a significant drain on the public purse.

Children should be allowed to navigate their formative years in the care of a comprehensive, inclusive and integrated education system.

Against the piecemeal approach of Vision 2030, the Workers Party has urged the Executive parties to develop a commitment to only funding integrated education by a date within the near future. The current system is expensive, unreflective of the realities and unfair to the generations of young people who could and should be educated together.

Mr McGuire concluded by pointing out this is just a few paragraphs of the party response and that the full submission can be viewed on the party website workersparty.net