Political opinion: Workers Party Representative calls on the Executive Parties in Northern Ireland to stop the squabbling over their own vested interests and deal with poverty

Workers Party representative, Fiona McCarthy, says poverty is growing and our politicians who hold the power and the responsibility to deliver an anti-poverty strategy have failed miserably. Sadly it is those in poverty the misery is felt by, those who are suffering the consequences of the political indifference to their plight.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms McCarthy said: "The Workers Party submitted a detailed response to the programme for government in November last year. We were highly critical of the absence of any definitive action on how to deliver on their legal obligation to provide an anti-poverty strategy.

"The party was also critical of the photo call a few short months ago when a smiling trio of senior ministers introduced an anti-poverty strategy without out any documentation or details. Weeks later when they released the plan charities, political parties, and even the first minister who was smiling and happy at the photo opportunity joined the chorus of outrage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is time our politicians who were elected to deliver change for our citizens, stopped fiddling while Rome is burning, and started to come up with a comprehensive plan for dealing with poverty, unemployment, low pay, health inequalities, and the lack of good quality public housing. All of these issues must be tackled in a joined up political process that improves the life chances and wellbeing of the working class people of Northern Ireland.

Having to visit a food bank regularly increases your sense of helplessness and insecurity. Even though you are thankful.

"There are over 50 food banks across Northern Ireland and hundreds of other charities and local communities offering food for those in need, people who are living pay cheque to pay cheque. The locations of these are mapped on the Northern Ireland Assembly website, with the notation that these food banks are an increasingly useful resource for many in Northern Ireland."

Ms McCarthy added: "As well as not doing policy or government does not do irony, if it wasn’t so serious, it would be laughable. The Workers Party is calling on the Executive to stop the photo opportunities, the visits to the tennis tournaments at taxpayers expense. If the lack of proactive policy is beyond your abilities move over and on, stop chasing every red herring and placard that is being waved and do your jobs.

"You all take your salaries and expenses, you will never have to visit a food bank. Stop ignoring the thousands of families with children who have to visit on a weekly basis. Have you no shame, or empathy, for those who would go hungry but for charities. Every citizen should be able to afford the basic necessities of life, food shelter, heating, clothing and hygiene."