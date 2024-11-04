Puparazzi: Jollyes, The Pet People, partners with Belfast Exposed for exhibition celebrating the region’s pawfect pooches

Tails will be wagging in Belfast this month as leading pet retailer Jollyes partners with Northern Ireland’s leading photography centre, Belfast Exposed to celebrate our canine companions.

As part of the city’s Late Night Art initiative, the ‘We Love Dogs!’ exhibition will open on Thursday, November 7.

Running until December 21, this pawfect, pet-friendly exhibition will feature hundreds of portraits, action shots and images of candid moments of the region’s pets.

There will be special VIP (very important pup) events on opening night (Nov 7) and Thursday, December 5 as pups and their people will be granted access from 5-6pm before the doors open officially to the public.

Jollyes Northern Ireland Regional Manager, Laura Hadden with Belfast Exposed CEO, Deirdre Robb and Jollyes mascot Jolly

The exhibition will also host a ‘Give A Dog A Home’ space where images from seven Northern Ireland dog rescue and rehoming centres will showcase current residents seeking their forever home.

And, on Saturday, 7 December and Saturday, 14 December, pet parents are invited to bring their furry best friend to meet Santa Paws himself at Belfast Exposed’s Christmas Grotto.

Jollyes’ Northern Ireland regional manager Laura Hadden said the event provides the pawfect platform from which to celebrate the region’s delightful dogs.

She said, “Over the years we’ve built up a solid bond with our customers and their pets and this opportunity to celebrate the joy dogs bring to the lives of their owners is something we are excited to be involved with.

“We are delighted to see Belfast Exposed partner with seven dog rescue centres from across Northern Ireland and hope that all the dogs featured in the ‘Give A Dog A Home’ space can find their forever home.

“And, of course, I know my colleagues and I are eager to see the exhibition in all its glory and we cannot wait to meet Santa Paws in December.”

Belfast Exposed CEO, Deirdre Robb, welcomed Jollyes’ support for the event.

She said, “Jollyes is a household name right across Northern Ireland and we are thrilled to have their support for our ‘We Love Dogs!’ exhibition in the Studio gallery this November and December.

“When we put out an open call for submissions, we expected a lot of responses but have been blown away by the hundreds of wonderful images we received from both amateur and professional photographers.

“The gallery has always been a dog-friendly space, and this exhibition will feature several special events for VIPs (Very Important Pups) including an early opening time of 5-6pm for dogs and their people at Late Night Art, and a Santa’s Grotto in December.

“And, of course, the ‘Give A Dog A Home’ space is a really important element of this exhibition and one we are all proud to feature. Who knows, a gallery visitor might just find their perfect pooch.”

To find out more about Belfast Exposed’s ‘We Love Dogs!’ Exhibition visit We Love Dogs! - Belfast Exposed. To book your free slot at the Christmas Grotto visit Santa Paws- Belfast Exposed.

For more information about Jollyes, visit www.jollyes.co.uk or check out Jollyes’ social media on Twitter and Instagram.