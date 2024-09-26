Retired Limavady arts lecturer paints a picture of volunteering at NSPCC NI Young Witness Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Making the most out of his retirement, Young Witness Service volunteer, Basil Dalton, splits his time between playing games with his 10 and seven-year-old grandchildren, cuddling his little three-month-old grandson, keeping his mind and body healthy with walks around Roe Valley, reading books and newspapers and polishing his skills in silversmithing, creating spoons, bowls, and jewellery.

Despite having a busy retirement schedule, Basil finds the time to support children and young people attending court as prosecution witnesses at the Young Witness Service. NSPCC Northern Ireland’s Young Witness Service is a free, independent, and confidential service, funded by the Department of Justice NI. It provides support and assistance to children and young people under 18 years old who attend court as prosecution witnesses in Northern Ireland. NSPCC NI staff and volunteers offer information and advice to children and young people, as well as their families, friends, and supporters, before, during and after the trial. The Young Witness Service is unique in the UK and last year provided support to almost 500 children and their families.

Young Witness Service volunteer, Basil Dalton, 68, a retired arts and media manager of 37 years has volunteered with the service for more than seven years. He said: “Because of my years of experience working in education, I felt I had something worthwhile to offer in retirement. I particularly enjoy the engagement with the young people and their parents and professionals who support them through the stressful court processes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s not just about giving, however, as I get a lot of enjoyment from the interaction with the young people, their families, court officials, NSPCC Northern Ireland staff and other volunteers.

Basil Dalton NSPCC NI volunteer at the Derry Young Witness Service Centre

“Even though I had absolutely no experience of the court process, I did have experience of working with young people and felt able to support the young witnesses and their families through a stress-filled, anxious, and unfamiliar period in their lives. To have someone to talk through the process is always welcomed and greatly appreciated.

“Advising the young witness of the procedures and processes ahead is the most important role I play.”

Drawing on his experience as an arts lecturer, Basil, who lives in Limavady with his wife Margaret, particularly likes to use painting as a distraction technique for the young witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Once the formalities of procedures have been covered, it’s the volunteer’s role to try to divert attention and keep the young person calm and relaxed. I play games with the children. I particularly enjoy supporting younger children with art activities such as drawing and painting as these can be an excellent distraction.”

Basil Dalton, NSPCC NI Young Witness Service Volunteer

There are eight days of initial training and support, then ongoing training, individual supervision, and group meetings each year.

Basil said: “I was provided with all the training and support I needed. Continuous supervision by the staff made me feel supported, together with group meetings which looked at emerging policies and procedures.

“It is emphasised time and again that confidentiality is key, and while volunteers, working in pairs either with another volunteer or a staff member, can discuss the specifics of a court case, nothing can be divulged to those outside that immediate circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the training we met a Crown Court judge, a barrister, and a registered intermediary. Police officers explained the different roles they undertake when dealing with children and young people, including those with a disability.

Basil Dalton, supporting a young witness.

“Child development milestones and identifying and dealing with children and young adults with special needs were areas I found particularly interesting.

“The year-long period of shadowing experienced volunteers that followed the initial training provided depth and breadth to our role and included cases in Crown, Youth and Magistrate Courts.

“The Children’s Service Practitioners are so accessible, and the other volunteers are very helpful and supportive. New and different situations often arise, and volunteers must be able to think on their feet but it’s heartening to know you can rely on the experience of others. It’s important to remain calm and reassuring in stressful situations and to be able to cope with distressing information.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basil explained why volunteering with NSPCC’s Young Witness Service is worthwhile and would encourage others to join.

He said: “It is a caring organisation, which provides a valuable service, and I get a real sense of being part of a team and feel appreciated for my contribution.

“I get to give something back to society, develop new skills, make new friends and most importantly, support children going through a challenging experience.

“I believe strongly that giving such support will help enhance society and that the kindness we show now will be reciprocated in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I find my work for the Young Witness Service very rewarding and would encourage anyone to consider offering their time. The volunteers come from all walks of life.”

For further information on volunteering with NSPCC Northern Ireland’s Young Witness Service, please contact [email protected] or 07825948244 or at https://www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us/volunteering-nspcc-childline/volunteer-young-witness-service/

A focused training session for new Young Witness Volunteer recruits will take place in Londonderry/Derry area during November. To find out more information please contact [email protected] or 07825948244.

NSPCC is the leading children’s charity fighting to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands. Using voluntary donations, which make up around 90 per cent of our funding, we help children who have been abused to rebuild their lives, we protect children at risk, and we find the best ways of preventing child abuse from ever happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When a child needs a helping hand, we’ll be there. When parents are finding it tough, we’ll help. When laws need to change, or governments need to do more, we won’t give up until things improve.

Our free NSPCC Helpline provides adults with a place they can get advice and support, share their concerns about a child or get general information about child protection.

The Helpline can be contacted 365 days a year on 0808 800 5000 or by emailing: [email protected]

Children can contact Childline 24/7, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 or childline.org.uk. People should always contact 999 if they suspect a child is in immediate danger.