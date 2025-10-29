Robert Carmichael - Honour role of farming community by wearing poppies with pride, urges UUP

Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has called on the entire community to wear their poppies with pride in the run-up to and during Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day in honour of the “valiant contribution which the agricultural sector made, especially during the two world wars”.

Mr Carmichael, speaking on behalf of the UUP association, praised “the tremendous role” which the British Legion Poppy Appeal fulfilled in the support of and aftercare of serving soldiers and veterans.

Mr Carmichael added: “In wearing our poppies with pride, we must also recall the equally tremendous role which our farming families and agricultural sectors played especially in the Great War and Second World War.

“Many soldiers from a farming background served and sacrificed during those conflicts. Many other folk kept the farms runnings, producing much-needed produce to feed people during those horrific war years.

“We think especially of the womenfolk who maintained the farms while their men were fighting and dying in the trenches of Europe.

“We must never forget the role of the farming community during those war years, especially when the German U-boat submarine menace was sinking Atlantic convoy ships bringing much-needed food to the United Kingdom.

“In the Great War, the German Kaiser, and in World War Two Nazi tyrant Hitler were determined to try and starve the UK into submission by using their submarines to sink as many food convoys as possible.

“But the farming community played a very vital role in ensuring the UK did not starve by keeping the farms running. And we also play tribute to those from the farming community who served with the Home Guard during the Second World War.”

Mr Carmichael added that wearing a poppy was a terrific way of remembering the supreme sacrifice made by service personnel from the United Kingdom and the British Commonwealth.

“The past conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and the tragic personal losses to our Armed Forces serve as a daily reminder of the sacrifice of our military personnel.

“However, no matter how serious the danger, these gallant men and women continue to serve with honour and dignity and as a nation we owe them a debt of gratitude which can never be repaid.

“We must also remember the relatives and friends at home who constantly worry about their loved ones serving in dangerous conflict zones.

“And in the Province, we are hugely aware of the sacrifice of our Armed Forces - from the UDR, RUC, Royal Irish and PSNI who served their country daily with many paying either the ultimate price with their lives, or being maimed and mentally scarred.

“To them we give our eternal thanks for making our country safer for our children.

“In these coming days, wear your poppy with pride as a public tribute to those who have served their country so dearly,” said the East Londonderry UUP Chairman.

He continued: “Decades after it was first established, the Royal British Legion still plays a vital role in the support aftercare of former and serving soldiers and their families.

“Wearing a poppy in the run up to Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day is the best way of supporting the Poppy Appeal and those it helps. It is also a very fitting tribute to those from our farming community who served, sacrificed and supported the nation during those terrible war and conflict years,” said Mr Carmichael.