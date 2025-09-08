SALT senior citizens tea dance back after summer break

SALT Community Association's Senior Citizen's Tea Dance is back after the summer break, with dancing to the local country singer Kenny Neely on Friday, September 12, from 8pm to 11pm.

The tea dance will take place at the Community Hall on the Longland Road, Tullintrain in Claudy.

Admission will be £6 with tea and light refreshments to be served on the night.

The SALT Community Association said it is looking forward to seeing friends old and new on Friday, September 12.