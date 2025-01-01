‘Significant amount of money’ mislaid in Derry handed in to police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A significant sum of money mislaid in Derry city centre has been handed in to police.

The owner of the cash has been asked to come forward.

“Police in Strand Road PSNI Station have been handed a significant amount of money which was located at an ATM machine...outside Nando’s at the Richmond Centre,” the PSNI said following the discovery on New Year’s Eve.

“If you believe this money to be your please make contact quoting CW1096 of 31/12/24. Proof will be required of ownership,” police said.