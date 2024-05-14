Six brave women diagnosed with cancer to climb North Africa's highest mountain
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Western Health Trust wished Wendy Gourley “goodluck” with the climb.
Wendy and her colleagues from the Western trust climbed Mount Errigal in early May.
County Donegal is supporting Wendy in her training to climb Mount Toubkal which stands at 4167 metres.
Wendy has an acoustic neuroma, a low grade brain tumour and is doing the climb in June with five others who are living with a brain tumour diagnosis.
Julie Duffy, Project Assistant, Strategic Capital Development explained: “The Beyond Recovery Project was created by brain tumour survivor, Sara Crosland.
“The Beyond Recovery Project is about bringing together others on the same or similar journey, creating a ‘safe’ space and sense of community, where survivors can share experiences and discover how to push beyond the physical and psychological barriers they face together.
“Well done Wendy and we wish you every success in your challenge to climb Mount Toubkal!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.