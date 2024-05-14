Six brave women diagnosed with cancer to climb North Africa's highest mountain

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 14th May 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Amongst the five is Wendy Gourley who climbed Mount Errigal and plans to climb Mount Toubkal.

The Western Health Trust wished Wendy Gourley “goodluck” with the climb.

Wendy and her colleagues from the Western trust climbed Mount Errigal in early May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

County Donegal is supporting Wendy in her training to climb Mount Toubkal which stands at 4167 metres.

Left to Right - Emma Gourley, Tara Boyle, Julie Duffy, Anita Walsh, Wendy Gourley, Maeve DouglasLeft to Right - Emma Gourley, Tara Boyle, Julie Duffy, Anita Walsh, Wendy Gourley, Maeve Douglas
Left to Right - Emma Gourley, Tara Boyle, Julie Duffy, Anita Walsh, Wendy Gourley, Maeve Douglas

Wendy has an acoustic neuroma, a low grade brain tumour and is doing the climb in June with five others who are living with a brain tumour diagnosis.

Julie Duffy, Project Assistant, Strategic Capital Development explained: “The Beyond Recovery Project was created by brain tumour survivor, Sara Crosland.

“The Beyond Recovery Project is about bringing together others on the same or similar journey, creating a ‘safe’ space and sense of community, where survivors can share experiences and discover how to push beyond the physical and psychological barriers they face together.

“Well done Wendy and we wish you every success in your challenge to climb Mount Toubkal!”

Related topics:Western

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.