SOAK, Martin Hayes and Peter Taylor lined up for Derry’s Féile 2025

SOAK and Martin Hayes are among the headline acts for Féile 2025, Derry’s largest community arts festival this summer.

Féile is set to launch its biggest ever programme, with over 130 events taking place at 60 venues across the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street, and Fountain and city centre between August 6 and 15, 2025.

This year’s festival will feature headline music events with some of Ireland’s greatest musical talent, including legendary Irish trad artist Martin Hayes and local homegrown superstar SOAK.

Headline debates and discussions will include an in-depth conversation with veteran BBC journalist Peter Taylor who has been reporting on the conflict in Ireland for over five decades, and other events focusing on Ireland’s constitutional future.

A key topic of this year’s festival will be the ongoing genocide in Gaza which will be reflected in music, film, art and discussions events.

Féile 2025 will see the largest ever offering of family gatherings and community celebrations across the neighbourhoods with events for all ages.