Sports clubs hit cash jackpot

A youth group in Derry has won a share of a pot of £400,000 of vital funding from Flutter UKI which has been distributed through leading grassroots sport charity Sported.

Trojan’s Youth Club, based in Creggan, is set to introduce a new scheme to support learning disabilities in the city, building on its existing work to help young people in the city through sport.

The community club currently provides football training, matches and opportunities to the under privileged, while running projects s for the wider community which include dance groups, drug and alcohol awareness courses as well as giving adults the opportunity to train to be a coach themselves

Clare Wright of Trojans said: “This Cash4Clubs grant will help us to facilitate a 12-week programme of exercise and sport to help adults with learning disabilities. We have about 180 players at present and I’ve no doubt that this grant will help us support more players from the wider community. Trojans is more than just a sports club; it’s an outlet for the wider community and expanding our operations through this grant will be a huge plus for the area.”

It is among 16 sports clubs in Northern Ireland that are being awarded a £2,000 grant by Flutter UKI this year.

Working with Sported, the Cash4Clubs programme put a particular emphasis this year on bids that from clubs seeking to drive participation in sports and fitness.

Sported’s head of marketing Mark Woods said: "More than 700 clubs from across the UK and Ireland, spanning a massive variety of sports, submitted applications for the scheme and our priority was to support recipients delivering real impacts into their communities. So many of these groups are addressing barriers to participation to ensure that no-one is excluded from sport and physical activity due to financial, societal or physical challenges.

“But we know every penny is precious in what they do. The funds provided through Cash4Clubs underline the huge impact which even a modest grant can have on these organisations, and it will make a difference to the people they serve."

Kevin Harrington, Chief Executive of Flutter UKI, said Cash4Clubs initiative was a key part of the group’s global commitment to improve the lives of 10 million people in the communities where it operates by 2030 as part of their Positive Impact Plan.

“Community clubs are the bedrock of sport in the UK and Ireland, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help these smaller organisations continue to make a big difference to people’s lives.

“Last year we doubled our funding from £200,000 to £400,000 after receiving so many applications. The number of clubs needing financial assistance continues to grow, which indicates the real value these grants have for local grassroots organisations, many of which are existing on a shoestring.”

World darts ace Chris Dobey hit the bullseye in Sunderland – by surprising a local deaf darts team. joining them for a quick practice session at The Victory - the only deaf-run pub in the UK.

He was there to reveal the team has secured a ‘Cash4Clubs’ grant –which will fund training gear and cover the costs associated with competing in tournaments, including the Deaf Darts Organisation's Grand Slam in Leicester in July.

After delighting the Sunderland Deaf Darts team, Dobey stayed around to give players some vital tips with the help of a sign language interpreter – and admitted the visit had a far bigger impact on him than expected.

He said: “It was really humbling to see the passion this team has for darts and to understand how important it is to them. It’s much more than a sport; it’s a social outlet and a place to build friendships.

“You speak to people like Millie Perkin and Darren Davison, and you realise that being part of this team has given them much more confidence. That is obviously what Cash4Clubs is all about - providing the funding to help these clubs stay in business, and it’s really impressive.”