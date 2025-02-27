Strabane family raise much needed funds for the charity Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund

Ciaran Conwell, a 28-year-old from Strabane, along with his family, have launched a year-long fundraising campaign in honour of his late Aunt and Godmother, Anne Conway.

The initiative, dedicated to supporting those affected by kidney disease, will culminate in Ciaran running in the Belfast Team Relay and Brian, his cousin in the Belfast Marathon in May 2025.

Anne Conway sadly passed away on February 23, 2024, after a prolonged battle with illness. Remembered for her selflessness and unwavering kindness, Anne's legacy continues through Ciaran and his family’s dedication to raising funds and awareness for those facing similar health challenges.

Reflecting on his beloved Aunt, Ciaran shared, “Anne was one of, if not, the most selfless people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. A devout woman who would always put the needs of others ahead of her own without question. She has left a profound impact on the world she knew, and in her passing, a profound loss to Family, Friends, and the community as a whole.”

Ciaran with his supporters

The family had asked that all donations in lieu of flowers be directed to the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF) in the hope that one day, other families impacted by kidney disease may have a brighter future. The fundraising efforts began in March 2024 when Ciaran challenged himself to run a total of 100 miles. This was followed by a bake sale organized by Anne's talented grandchildren, as well as generous donations made in lieu of flowers at the time of Anne's passing.

Other members of Anne's family, including her son Brian Conway, a member of the Strabane Triathlon Club, took part in a 5km training run in December, with all proceeds going to the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF).

The latest challenge is the 4 x 4 x 48 Endurance Challenge (commonly referred to as the David Goggins Challenge) that Ciaran will attempt to undertake during the first weekend of March (Friday 28th February - Sunday 2nd March) 2025. This is an ultra-marathon running challenge where participants run four miles every four hours over a 48-hour period!

OPEN INVITATIONIf anyone would like to join Ciaran for any of the 12 trips, finishing with a few laps of Moorlough, please see below for details.

Ciaran completing his 100 mile challenge

The fundraising efforts will culminate on May 4th, 2025, with the Belfast City Marathon.

Rev Jim McCaughan, Chair of NIKRF, expressed his gratitude: "It is inspirational to see how Anne Conway's family continue to raise vital funds for kidney research through their love and generosity. They do this in hope that one day, other families impacted by kidney disease may have a brighter future. I just want to thank all the kind and generous people who are supporting this important cause. We are the only Northern Ireland charity to raise funds for research, and all donations are invested in the research work of our clinicians and scientists. Kidney disease is rising and is predicted to be the 5th biggest cause of death within 15 years. Thank you for helping us in Lighting the Way."

If you would like to support this cause, please donate at the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/nikrfbelfastmarathon2025

About NIKRF

Anne's grandchildren presenting cheque to Chair NIKRF, Rev Jim McCaughan at Altnagelvin Renal Unit

The Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF) is Northern Ireland’s longest standing renal charity in Northern Ireland and the sole organization dedicated to funding critical research into kidney disease. Never has this been more important as the prevalence of kidney disease is rising rapidly and is projected to become the fifth leading cause of death by 2040.

For over 50 years, this volunteer-led charity has raised millions of pounds to support vital research conducted by leading doctors and scientists-past present and future. Many of these researchers have advanced to esteemed positions as Consultants and Professors, helping to establish Belfast City Hospital as one of the leading kidney transplantation centres. Importantly all funds raised by NIKRF are invested exclusively in Northern Ireland.